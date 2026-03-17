The company said it will offer the convertible notes in two series totaling $3.75 billion, with $2 billion in the first and $1.75 billion in the second.

Nebius Group NV (NBIS) shares declined more than 5% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade after the company announced a proposed private offering of $3.75 billion of convertible senior notes.

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The company said it will offer the convertible notes in two series totaling $3.75 billion, with $2 billion in the first and $1.75 billion in the second.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Nebius trended in the ‘bullish’ territory with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels.

This follows a 15% surge on Monday after Nebius struck a $27 billion deal with Meta Platforms Inc. (META) in a long-term agreement for AI infrastructure buildout.

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