Buck launched as a “Bitcoin dollar” designed to counter dollar devaluation.

BUCK holders can earn monthly rewards tied to Strategy Inc.’s STRC preferred stock through Buck DAO.

All participants must complete AML (anti-money laundering) checks before transacting.

Buck, a new crypto token founded by a former Uber and Lyft executive, launched on Tuesday.

Travis VanderZanden said on X that Buck was introduced as the “Bitcoin Dollar,” framing the token as a response to dollar debasement rather than another speculative crypto asset.

In the same thread, VanderZanden saidBuck would be a new “SavingsCoin,” positioning it as an alternative to traditional stablecoins. “Stablecoins move money. Buck grows it, 7% annually,” he wrote, adding that the model is meant to flip how dollar-based products typically work for users.

Travis VanderZanden's post on Buck token. Source: @travisv/X

According to the project’s terms & conditions updated in December, BUCK holders can earn monthly rewards in Strategy Inc.’s STRC preferred stock by participating in Buck’s Decentralized Autonomous Organization. Strategy's senior-to-common equity security, STRC preferred stock, pays dividends at a stated rate and has priority over MSTR common shareholders.

Strategy Inc Perpetual Stretch Preferred (STRC) closed at $99.97, up 0.04% on Tuesday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around STRC is in ‘bullish’ territory, as chatter levels have been ‘extremely high’ over the past day.

Buck Created To Fight Dollar Debasement

VanderZanden revealed that rewards are tied to governance participation, linking the token to equity-style payouts rather than crypto-native emissions. He further said Buck offers 7% annual rewards with no collateral, lockup period, lending, or staking, allowing users to remain fully liquid. “Most ‘stable’ dollars are stable for issuers, not users,” he wrote, arguing that Buck is designed to return yield directly to holders.

The project frames Buck as a response to dollar debasement. “This isn’t a memecoin, and it’s not a promise of riches,” VanderZanden wrote. “It’s just a better default for how dollars should work in a Bitcoin world.”



