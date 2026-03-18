As per a Bloomberg report, Nvidia CEO Huang said that the company had received licenses from the U.S. government to sell H200 accelerators to multiple customers in China.

Huang said at a press conference in the company’s GTC 2026 conference that Nvidia was in the process of restarting its manufacturing for China.

The Chinese market once comprised about a quarter of Nvidia’s revenue.

Contrary to market expectations, the company did not provide any updates to its China business in its last earnings call, and until now has not included any China data center revenue in its financial outlook.

Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Jensen Huang reportedly said on Tuesday that the semiconductor company is starting up the manufacturing of its H200 artificial intelligence accelerators for customers in China.

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According to a report from Bloomberg, Huang said at a press conference in the company’s GTC 2026 conference that Nvidia had already been licensed to sell H200 to multiple customers in the Asian country.

Huang said that Nvidia was in the process of “restarting our manufacturing.” He also added that the outlook for China was different than it had been a few weeks ago.

“Our supply chain is getting fired up,” Huang reportedly said.

China Market

The Chinese market, which once comprised about a quarter of Nvidia’s revenue, has dwindled significantly in recent years after the Trump administration began restricting the export of U.S.-based chips to the Asian country.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this year updated the government’s licensing process for companies like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) to sell some of their older versions of AI chips to China. The update would ease a prior U.S. stance that would deny any request for permission to sell or export to China.

Last month, Nvidia had said that it had received one license from the U.S. government to export some of its H200 accelerators to China. Contrary to market expectations, the company did not provide any updates to its China business in its last earnings call, and until now has not included any China data center revenue in its financial outlook.

Meanwhile, multiple reports have alleged that despite the U.S. ban, many companies in China have used Nvidia’s advanced chips to train their AI models. While the H200 is less advanced than Nvidia’s Blackwell chips, it is still much more advanced than what Chinese companies have access to.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVDA shares was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing. Meanwhile, message volumes were ‘low.’

NVDA shares have gained more than 52% in the past year.

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