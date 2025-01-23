WeTouch Technology Stock Surges As It Enters South Korean Market With Local Strategic Partner: Retail Sounds A Bullish Note

WeTouch says its partnership has already generated $1.5 million in initial orders, and an additional $5 million in sales is expected to be generated through the rest of 2025.

Shares of WeTouch Technology Inc. (WETH) surged over 3% in morning trade on Thursday after the company announced a strategic partnership to enter the South Korean market.

WeTouch’s partnership will allow it to produce and supply advanced touchscreen components to its undisclosed South Korean partner, who will then customize the products to tailor them for needs of local customers.

The company says its partnership with the electronics manufacturer has already generated $1.5 million in initial orders, and an additional $5 million in sales is expected to be generated through the rest of 2025.

WeTouch CEO Zongyi Lien called this partnership a “major milestone” in the company’s global growth efforts.

"The South Korean market offers tremendous opportunities, and combining our manufacturing capabilities with our partner's localization expertise will allow us to deliver outstanding value for our customers,” said Lien.

WeTouch also has a manufacturing facility under construction in Vietnam to boost its production capacity.

Retail investors on Stocktwits sounded a bullish note about WeTouch stock price’s prospects.

One user has a price target of $7, implying an upside of 327% from current levels.

Another user thinks WeTouch stock’s trading volume looks promising.

WeTouch’s stock price has fallen more than 22% over the past six months, while its one-year performance is worse, with a decline of over 70%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos