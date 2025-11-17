WeRide said that this makes it the first company to receive a city-level commercial permit for Level 4 autonomous driving issued outside the U.S.

WeRide’s (WRD) U.S.-listed shares jumped nearly 6% in premarket trading on Monday after the company got granted a permit to conduct fully driverless Robotaxi commercial operations outside the United States.

The company said that this makes it the first company to receive a city-level commercial permit for Level 4 autonomous driving issued outside the U.S. and the first international company to achieve this in the UAE.

WeRide said that the permit, granted on October 31, authorizes its Robotaxis to operate commercially without an on-board safety driver. Commercial operations will start on the Uber and TXAI platforms in Abu Dhabi, the company added.

