According to a report from CNBC, Burger King is now the number 2 burger chain in the U.S., after McDonald’s.

Wendy's reported its sixth consecutive quarter of declining U.S. same-store sales, with domestic comparable falling 7% in the latest quarter.

Revenue rose 1.7% to $571 million, while earnings came in at $0.18 per share, topping Wall Street estimates, although the company’s adjusted revenue came in below expectations.

The company withdrew its full-year 2026 financial outlook and cut its quarterly dividend to $0.07 per share from $0.14.

Wendy’s Co. (WEN) has reportedly lost its position as the second-largest burger chain in the U.S. by systemwide sales to Burger King, six years after it first overtook its rival.

According to a report from CNBC, Wendy’s slip comes amid a sharp divergence in performance between the two chains. Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), has seen a steady improvement in its U.S. business, while Wendy’s is struggling with weakening traffic, a deteriorating value proposition and inconsistent customer experience.

Wendy’s Vs Burger King: Latest Performance

Burger King reported 8.5% U.S. same-store sales growth in the second quarter, marking its fifth consecutive quarter of domestic comparable-sales growth, driving a broader global comparable sales increase of 3.8% for its parent company.

Meanwhile, Wendy's reported its sixth consecutive quarter of declining U.S. same-store sales, with domestic comparable sales falling 7% in the latest quarter. Revenue rose 1.7% to $571 million, while earnings came in at $0.18 per share, topping Wall Street estimates. However, the company’s adjusted revenue came in below expectations.

“Our quality differentiation has eroded, our value proposition has weakened, and we have not consistently delivered the experience customers expect from Wendy’s,” CEO Bob Wright said on the company’s earnings call.

Wendy’s is now looking into a fresh turnaround effort. Wright said the company will focus on improving menu quality and value, strengthening marketing, improving restaurant operations, expanding its digital business and using its restaurant base to drive longer-term growth.

The company withdrew its full-year 2026 financial outlook and cut its quarterly dividend to $0.07 per share from $0.14.

Meanwhile, Burger King’s turnaround strategy, launched in late 2022 and focused on improving food quality, increasing marketing investment, and remodeling restaurants, has paid off.

McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) still remains the dominant player in the U.S. burger market, holding roughly 48% market share, according to Barclays, as per the CNBC report.

What Does Retail Think About WEN Stock?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around WEN stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said, “$WEN had a mixed bag of an earnings report. Margin compression due to the cost of beef, which everyone is dealing with, but they had the highest revenue since Q4 2024. I see the current price as the evaluation reset and we're only going up from here, especially with the positive sentiment due to meme stock status. 15 dollars within 12 months.”

Another user said they were “confident in this turnaround.”

WEN stock is down more than 17% over the past year. Meanwhile, QSR stock has gained nearly 18% in the same time.

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