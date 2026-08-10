On Friday, Robinhood’s stock formed a Golden Cross for the first time since January 2024, indicating a potential long-term upward trend.

“The last one sent price soaring 440% over the next 13 months,” Barchart said in a post on X.

Last week, Bank of America raised the price target on Robinhood to $140 from $132 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares after its second-quarter results.

Despite the bullish signals and support from Wall Street, retail investors are still bearish on HOOD stock.

Shares Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) are trending in a bullish direction, but retail traders on Stocktwits are still unconvinced.

On Friday, Robinhood’s stock formed a Golden Cross for the first time since January 2024 – a bullish technical pattern when the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average, signaling a potential long-term upward trend.

“The last one sent price soaring 440% over the next 13 months,” Barchart said in a post on X.

Source: Barchart

Wall Street Is Bullish On HOOD Stock: Here’s Why

Wall Street analysts and experts have increasingly been touting Robinhood’s strong performance and future growth potential. Last week, Bank of America raised the price target on Robinhood to $140 from $132 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares after its second-quarter results, citing a strong organic growth trajectory and robust levels of retail activity.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer also endorsed the stock after its quarterly results, saying on ‘Mad Money’ that “I think Robinhood has a winning site, and I think it's going to continue to do well.”

Meanwhile, last month, Tom Lee, chairman of BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), called Robinhood’s new blockchain network one of 2026’s biggest crypto success stories, highlighting its rapid trading-volume growth and more than $1 billion in dollar volume just weeks after its July 1 launch.

Last month, Robinhood reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.62 for Q2, beating analysts’ estimates. Revenue climbed 32% year over year to a record $1.31 billion, also exceeding Wall Street expectations.

What Is Retail Saying About HOOD Stock?

Despite bullish signals and support from Wall Street, retail investors are still bearish on HOOD stock. Meanwhile, message volumes increased about 54% in the last 24 hours, according to platform data.

One user said, “$HOOD stocks a giant joke.”

Another user said, “$HOOD what a rip off.”

However, one bullish user commented, “$HOOD perhaps most underestimated name in Market with 13 diverse biz lines, this Top 2026 Performer takes out $99.45 Monday -- sending them Shorts scrambling with $175-200 coming by EOY.”

HOOD stock is down more than 19% so far in 2026.

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