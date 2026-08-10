Elon Musk said in a post on X that V3 satellites that will be launched on Starship are an order of magnitude more capable than the V2 satellites currently launched on Falcon.

As per the founder, SpaceX also plans to deploy significantly more V3-and-beyond satellites alongside next-generation direct-to-cell satellites.

Musk also clarified that while some of the statements he makes are speculative or aspirational, the claims around V3’s performance are “not speculative.”

ARK Investment Management’s Cathie Wood said that V3’s increase in satellite bandwidth to 100X of V2 “is astonishing.”

SpaceX’s (SPCX) Starlink’s V3 rollout could deliver more than 100 times the bandwidth of the current V2 system, CEO Elon Musk said in a social media post earlier this weekend.

The aerospace company is planning to launch its next Starship test flight as soon as this month, with the mission set to deploy its first upgraded Starlink satellites and attempt the upper stage’s first-ever return and landing, Musk had said in the latest earnings call.

Musk said in a post on X that “V3 satellites that will be launched on Starship are an order of magnitude more capable than the V2 satellites currently launched on Falcon.”

Starlink’s Latest Version To Outsize V2 Significantly

As per Musk, SpaceX also plans to deploy significantly more V3-and-beyond satellites alongside next-generation direct-to-cell satellites.

“That means >100X the bandwidth of the Starlink V2 system, which will reach $20B ARR this year. Even if revenue per gigabit drops by 10X, that still means SpaceX communications revenue will exceed $200B/year!” he said.

Musk also clarified that while some of the statements he makes are speculative or aspirational, the claims around V3’s performance “is not speculative.”

The comments come as SpaceX has accelerated the deployment of its next-generation Starlink constellation. The first Starship V3 test flight took place from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas, followed by Flight 13 in July, which deployed the first next-generation Starlink V3 satellites.

“It’s not out of the question that at some point, Starlink will deliver a majority of the world’s internet,” Musk had said in a call with analysts after its earnings results.

“We thought the increase in satellite bandwidth from V2 to V3 was 20X. 100X is astonishing,” ARK Investment Management’s Cathie Wood, a long-time proponent and investor in SpaceX, said in a post on X.

On Friday, the asset management purchased an additional 114,815 shares in SpaceX, which is the second-largest holding across all ARK funds, comprising 5.07% weightage worth slightly more than $300 million in total.

SPCX Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPCX stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user said, “$SPCX People keep trying to short this thing and getting burned. Every time they think SPCX is going to fall, buyers step in and absorb the selling. And don’t forget who’s sitting on the other side of these trades, the BIG DOGS. If the fundamentals keep improving and institutions continue seeing value at these levels, they’re not going to be scared of a little volatility. They’ll use pullbacks to add. Shorts: get out while you still can.”

Another user said, “$SPCX Keep in mind that everyone buying now is getting the IPO price.”

The stock has seen a sharp decline in price since its June launch in recent weeks, although prices are now recovering to near the IPO price. At the time of writing, shares of the company were trading at $134.65 in the overnight session.

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