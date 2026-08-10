Cloudflare, Airbnb, and Snowflake stocks closed at annual highs on Friday amid strong quarterly results, Wall Street optimism, and growing demand for their products.

NET stock closed up nearly 6% higher on Friday amid a series of Wall Street price target hikes following its strong second-quarter results.

ABNB stock jumped more than 17%, its steepest climb on record, after it hiked its 2026 outlook due to strong travel demand.

SNOW stock was up nearly 4% at close due to rising enterprise demand for its AI tools, a positive indicator ahead of its Q2 results expected next month.

Shares of Cloudflare Inc. (NET), Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), and Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) jumped to annual highs last week amid strong quarterly results and growing demand for the companies’ products and services.

NET stock closed up nearly 6% higher on Friday amid a series of Wall Street price target hikes following its strong second-quarter (Q2) results.

ABNB stock jumped more than 17%, its steepest climb on record, after it hiked its 2026 outlook due to strong travel demand. SNOW stock was up nearly 4% at close due to rising enterprise demand for its AI tools, a positive indicator ahead of its Q2 results expected next month.

Cloudflare Gets Wall Street Thumbs Up After Q2 Print

NET stock jumped to a 52-week high of $324.73 on Friday, extending to two weeks in the green as strong quarterly results boosted market and investor confidence.

A number of Wall Street analysts hiked price targets on the company after its results, including Bank of America, Truist, Needham, and Morgan Stanley.

Wall Street highlighted the company’s distributed network, growing enterprise demand and expanding AI, security and edge-computing offerings as key beneficiaries of rising AI spending. Morningstar called Cloudflare a “compelling picks-and-shovels play” on AI adoption, particularly for lower-latency edge inference workloads.

Cloudflare delivered a Q2 beat last week and raised its full-year outlook, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure. Revenue rose to $696 million, topping analyst expectations, while earnings per share came in at $0.29 versus $0.27 expected. Cloudflare also raised its full-year 2026 revenue forecast to between $2.86 billion and $2.87 billion and EPS to between $1.25 and $1.26.

Retail sentiment on NET stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. The shares have surged more than 53% so far in 2026.

Airbnb Jumps On Strong Outlook

ABNB stock jumped to $178.48, the highest since November 2021, after its blockbuster results and revised outlook impressed Wall Street and Main Street.

Evercore ISI, Bank of America, DA Davidson, and Baird were among the analysts that hiked the price target on the company’s shares following its results.

Airbnb raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth outlook to at least mid-teens from its prior low- to mid-teens forecast, while lifting its adjusted EBITDA margin target to at least 35.5% from 35%. For the third quarter, Airbnb projects revenue between $4.69 billion and $4.77 billion, higher than the $4.61 billion analysts expect.

The stronger outlook followed a solid Q2, with revenue up 17% to $3.61 billion, beating estimates, while net income rose to $816 million and Gross Booking Value increased 16% to $27.2 billion. Nights and seats booked grew 10% to 148.3 million, supported by stronger North American and international demand.

Retail sentiment on ABNB stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. The shares have surged nearly 34% so far in 2026.

Snowflake Surges On Strong Demand Growth

SNOW stock jumped to an annual high of $331.40 on Friday as strong enterprise demand for its AI offerings, a major AWS partnership, and better-than-expected first-quarter financial results have boosted investor confidence in the company.

Q1 product revenue rose 34% year over year to $1.33 billion, marking record sequential dollar growth and prompting management to raise its full-year product revenue outlook.

Snowflake also announced a multiyear, $6 billion commitment with Amazon Web Services to accelerate enterprise AI adoption globally. AI products including Cortex Code and Snowflake Intelligence are seeing strong uptake, driving greater cloud data consumption.

The company is expected to post its second-quarter (Q2) earnings results in early September.

Retail sentiment on SNOW stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing. The shares have surged more than 52% so far this year.

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