Wells Fargo on Tuesday announced that it has appointed its CEO, Charlie Scharf, as Chairman of the Board after reporting a 17% increase in diluted earnings per share (EPS) in the third quarter (Q3).

The company reported diluted EPS of $1.66 for the three months through the end of September, up from $1.42 in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and beating an analyst estimate of $1.53, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Revenue for the quarter came in at $21.44 billion, up 5% year-on-year and above an estimated $21.11 billion.

