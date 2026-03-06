Rosenblatt lowered the firm's price target on Webull to $12 from $15 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, per TheFly.

Northland also lowered the firm's price target on Webull to $14 from $18 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares.

Northland cited lower peer multiples for the firm's lowered target.

The company on Wednesday posted net income per ordinary share of $0.01, below Wall Street estimates of $0.05 per share as per data from Fiscal.ai.

Webull shares continued their decline on Thursday, falling more than 6% on the heels of fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings that fell short of analyst expectations. The shares also attracted price target cuts from several analysts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rosenblatt lowered the firm's price target on Webull to $12 from $15 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, per TheFly.

Northland also lowered the firm's price target on Webull to $14 from $18 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares.

Street Rationale

Rosenblatt said Webull's Q4 results showed a strong top-line beat and record account growth, though elevated marketing spend offset some upside, resulting in over $20 million in adjusted core profit. Progress in crypto, prediction markets, and international initiatives positions the company well for 2026 and supports above-consensus growth expectations, the firm said in a research note.

Meanwhile, Northland said that Webull reported "nice growth and higher marketing spend" in Q4, however citing lower peer multiples for the firm's lowered target, as per TheFly.

Q4 Report

Webull posted its Q4 results on Wednesday, reporting a total revenue jump of 50% year-over-year to $165.2 million compared to a street expectation of $161.3 million as per data from Fiscal.ai. It was helped by a 56% rise in trading-related revenue year-over-year, the company said.

The company posted net income per ordinary share of $0.01, below Wall Street estimates of $0.05 per share, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

Webull launched corporate bond trading for U.S. customers in Q4, building on its previous rollout of U.S. government bond trading, which has enabled further user portfolio diversification. Webull’s customer assets totaled $24.6 billion, an all-time high, representing 81% year-over-year growth, driven by market recovery and strong net deposits, which grew 225% year-over-year.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around BULL stock trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Shares in the company have fallen nearly 28% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<