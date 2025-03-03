We Asked Retail About Intuitive Machines’ Stock Slump — Most Cite Market Turmoil, ‘Trump News’

Intuitive Machines expects a lunar landing opportunity on March 6.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 3, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Intuitive Machines (LUNR) stock fell 20.7% over the past week despite a successful launch of its lunar lander Athena.

The company launched the lander from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket on Feb. 26 and successfully commissioned it in space.

Intuitive Machine had said it expects a lunar landing opportunity on March 6.

The Houston-based company successfully landed its Nova-C class lunar lander, Odysseus, on the moon last year.

In a Stocktwits poll, 51% of the respondents blamed the recent decline in share prices on ‘market-wide volatility and Trump news’ while 15% said warrant redemptions had diluted the stock.

Additionally, 23% believed that short sellers were “exploiting market conditions” and 11% attributed the fall to profit from day traders.

Stocktwits Poll asking what is the reason behing the recent drop in share prices of Intuitive MachinesOne bullish investor lamented that the overall market correction was occurring when the stock was about to rise.

Another user said that markets hate uncertainty and small stocks like Intuitive “get whacked.” But the trader advised not to worry about the selloff and said the stock is a “very long term hold.”

The S&P 500 stocks index declined during February on concerns over a spike in inflation due to tariffs.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to impose tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods after a one-month pause. He said his administration would put additional 10% tariffs on Chinese goods starting Tuesday.

In January, NASA awarded the company a study contract to advance lunar logistics handling and offloading.

Over the past year, Intuitive Machines shares have more than doubled.

