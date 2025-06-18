Starting Tuesday, Waymo users in San Francisco can avail robotaxi rides to more places, including Brisbane, South San Francisco, San Bruno, Millbrae, and Burlingame.

Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo said on Tuesday that it is expanding its service areas in the San Francisco Bay as well as Los Angeles, as rival Tesla Inc. (TSLA) gears up to pilot launch its robotaxis in Austin.

In Silicon Valley, the company expanded services to include more parts of Palo Alto and Menlo Park.

In Los Angeles, Waymo will expand into Playa del Rey, Ladera Heights, Echo Park, Silver Lake, and Sunset Boulevard, the company said in a post on X. The new service areas in Los Angeles will be added later this week.

Late last month, Waymo said that it had received approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to operate its commercial ride-hailing service in South Bay, California, and nearly all of San Jose.

However, the company did not detail its plans for San Jose on Tuesday.

Waymo currently operates 1,500 robotaxis in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin. In 2026, the company plans to launch services in Atlanta, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

Tesla, meanwhile, is set to pilot its robotaxis in Austin, Texas, on June 22, with additional cities, such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, expected to be added later.

Waymo also announced in May that it is investing in American manufacturing. With its partner Magna, it will build a new autonomous vehicle factory in Metro Phoenix, where it will build thousands of Jaguar I-PACE vehicles equipped with its fully autonomous technology, it said.

Tesla, meanwhile, intends to operate its electric vehicles as robotaxis, instead of relying on another automaker.

