Bitcoin’s price surged more than 6% in the last 24 hours and Ethereum reclaimed the $2,000 mark.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price jumped on Wednesday morning, climbing over 6% in the last 24 hours to cross $71,000. Solana (SOL) led gains among crypto majors, rallying alongside Bitcoin, and Ethereum (ETH) captured the $2,000 mark again.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bitcoin’s price rose 6.1% in the last 24 hours to around $71,018, according to CoinGecko data. The last time Bitcoin was trading at these levels was in the first week of February. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency fell to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ over the past day.

BTC retail sentiment and message volume on March 4 as of 4:05 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user on the platform said Bitcoin could rally to $75,000 soon.

Others were more cautious, flagging that it could be another “pump and dump” moment.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: KOSPI, S&P 500, Gold Sink On US-Iran Tensions, But Bitcoin Holds $68K Floor

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<