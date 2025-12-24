Newman outlined eight predictions on Tuesday, spanning crypto, AI and IPOs.

Newman sees OpenAI, SpaceX listing at a valuation over $1 trillion but SpaceX trumping OpenAI to be the biggest IPO of the year.

The CEO also sees OpenAI falling behind rivals including Google in the LLM game.

As per Newman, throughout it all, Nvidia will remain the king in 2026.



The Futurum Group CEO Daniel Newman has eight predictions for the new year for investors and enthusiasts, including bullish takes on Amazon and Meta and projections on the winning players in the escalating AI race.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Newman said in a post on X on Tuesday that he now sees Amazon and Meta being “big winners” in 2026 after lagging behind their peers in 2025. Amazon has invested in spanning its AI capacity and strategy reverting concerns of underinvesting in infrastructure and Meta’s investments in talent only needed more time to play out, Newman opined.

In The IPO Domain

Highly ambitious privately held firms SpaceX and OpenAI are now expected to go public via an initial public offering in 2026.

Newman sees both companies listing at a valuation of over $1 trillion but sees SpaceX take the cake as 2026’s largest IPO over OpenAI.

“We expect Anthropic, Canva, and Databricks to be other blockbusters, but all eyes will be on Sam and Elon duking it out once again. And once again, we see Elon coming out on top,” Newman wrote.

“Despite its designer trillion dollar IPO we believe the moat of the LLM is waning. This favors full stack AI and sadly OpenAI doesn’t hold the cards here,” he said, while adding that it sees considerable risk of OpenAI losing market share to Grok and Anthropic, causing the big IPO to eventually come crashing down.

Screenshot of Daniel Newman's X Post

AI Scaling And Demand

As AI scales, Newman sees the demand for power rising to new levels, sparking large investments and mergers and acquisitions similar to Alphabet’s $4.75 billion buy of Intersect announced earlier this week.

“A little bit like the Tom Brady era in New England, people are getting tired of seeing NVIDIA win all the time. But that doesn’t mean it won’t,” the CEO wrote.

Crypto Outlook

In the crypto universe, Newman dismissed Bitcoin’s hurdles in 2025 as “more of a blip” and opined that it will surpass its all time highs in 2026, serving other bid crypto assets like Ethereum and Solana with it.

Newman also flagged caution against altcoins and highlighted that their long term value continues to wane.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SpaceX stayed in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory while sentiment around AMZN and OPENAI stayed lower at ‘bullish’ levels.

Sentiment around META and NVDA, meanwhile, trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<