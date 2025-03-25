Wag! Group Stock Jumps After-Hours As Board Weighs Strategic Moves: Retail Bulls Pounce

Read Full Article

Shares of Wag! Group Co. (PET) rose more than 4% in after-hours trading after the company said its board is reviewing strategic alternatives, including potential investments, partnerships, sale, or merger.

“Our Board and management team continues to believe in the strength of our business, the effectiveness of our strategic plan, and our ability to execute on our strategy to drive value for shareholders,” said CEO and Chairman Garrett Smallwood.

“We remain focused on strengthening our balance sheet and reducing our debt. Our board is committed to a disciplined and deliberate approach to ensure the best outcome for our shareholders."

The company has not set a timeline for the conclusion of this review process.

Sentiment on Stocktwits increased in the extremely bullish zone. Message volume climbed to the ‘extremely high’ zone from ‘high.’

PET sentiment meter and message volume on March 24 as of 8:30 pm ET

Wag also posted its fiscal fourth quarter results on Monday that came below Wall Street expectations, posting a wider loss per share of $0.10 per share compared to the expected loss per share of $0.08.

Fourth quarter revenues stood at $15.4 million compared to $21.7 million in the year-ago period. The Q4 figure was below the $15.8 million quoted by analysts.

It posted Q4 net loss at $4.8 million, compared to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For 2025, Wag has projected revenue to be in the range of $84 million and $88 million.

The company’s management highlighted the addition of three major new distribution partners, and its plans to use AI and boost strategic partnerships.

Wag stock is down 18% year-to-date.

