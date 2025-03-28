user
user icon

Dell Analyst Bullish On PC Maker’s FY26 AI Server Demand: Retail Impressed With Valuation

Morgan Stanley said Dell is Wistron’s major GB200 partner and therefore, the increased Wistron rack shipment forecast bodes well for the company.

Dell Analyst Bullish On PC Maker’s FY26 AI Server Demand: Retail Impressed With Valuation
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Dell Technologies, Inc. (DELL) could see strong artificial intelligence (AI) server demand in fiscal year 2026, according to a Wall Street analyst.

Morgan Stanley's positive expectation was based on an upwardly revised forecast for Wistron’s GB200 Rack shipments due to major U.S. enterprise customers placing more orders, The Fly reported. 

Wistron is an electronics manufacturer based in Taiwan that was spun off from Acer in 2000. 

Analyst Erik Woodring said Dell is Wistron’s major GB200 partner and therefore, the increased Wistron rack shipment forecast for the calendar year 2025 has a “direct positive read-through” for Dell’s AI server orders, backlog and revenue for the fiscal year 2026.

Morgan Stanley has an ‘Overweight’ rating and $128 price target for Dell shares.

Dell’s fourth-quarter results, released in late February, showed a mixed performance, but the company issued an upbeat outlook for its fiscal year 2026.

The company’s Servers and Networking revenue climbed 37% year over year (YoY) in the fourth quarter due to demand for AI and traditional servers. As of the earnings release date, the AI server backlog stood at roughly $9 billion, thanks to the deals it booked with Elon Musk-owned AI startup xAI and others.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Dell stock remained ‘bullish’ (62/100)  but the message volume stayed ‘normal.’

dell-sentiment.png DELL sentiment and message volume March 28, as of 4:07 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher said if smaller rival Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) shares remain at the current levels, it could be a potential acquisition target for Dell.

Another user attributed their bullish opinion on the stock’s attractive valuation. The shares traded at 10.3 times estimated earnings for the next 12 months. 

Dell ended Thursday’s session up 0.87% at $97.10, although it has lost over 15% year-to-date. The Koyfin-compiled analysts' average price target for the stock is $136.28.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

GameStop Wins Over Most Retail Traders With Bitcoin Gambit, Poll Shows — Analyst Says Plans Could ‘Fall Flat

GameStop Wins Over Most Retail Traders With Bitcoin Gambit, Poll Shows — Analyst Says Plans Could ‘Fall Flat

Ferrari Adjusts Pricing To Counter Trump Tariffs: Retail Sentiment Climbs Despite After-Hours Dip

Ferrari Adjusts Pricing To Counter Trump Tariffs: Retail Sentiment Climbs Despite After-Hours Dip

TMC Reports In-Line Q4 Results, Stock Surges On Deep Sea Mining Permit Application Announcement: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

TMC Reports In-Line Q4 Results, Stock Surges On Deep Sea Mining Permit Application Announcement: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

AAR Corp Rises Premarket After Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, Retail’s Bullish

AAR Corp Rises Premarket After Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, Retail’s Bullish

James Hardie Upgraded By BofA On AZEK Deal: Analyst Sees Buying Window After Recent Selloff, But Retail Stays Extremely Bearish

James Hardie Upgraded By BofA On AZEK Deal: Analyst Sees Buying Window After Recent Selloff, But Retail Stays Extremely Bearish

Recent Stories

BREAKING Centre okays transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court snt

BREAKING: Centre notifies transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Strengths, Weaknesses, and Match Predictions

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Strengths, Weaknesses, and Match Predictions

Trendy Lahariya Suit Designs for Navratri Festive Season iwh

Lahariya Suit for Chaitra Navratri: Look Beautiful and Traditional

Invite positive energy: 7 common mistakes you should never make in home temple MEG

Invite positive energy: 7 common mistakes you should never make in home temple

Centre increases Dearness Allowance by 2% for central employees, effective January 1: Ashwini Vaishnaw AJR

BREAKING: Centre increases Dearness Allowance by 2% for central employees, effective January 1

Recent Videos

Asianet News Rewind | When PM Modi Said It Is 'Not an Era of War'

Asianet News Rewind | When PM Modi Said It Is 'Not an Era of War'

Video Icon
Amit Shah Accuses TMC of Issuing Aadhaar Cards to Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Rohingya Refugees

Amit Shah Accuses TMC of Issuing Aadhaar Cards to Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Rohingya Refugees

Video Icon
Karnataka Milk Price Hike: 'Huge Burden on Families': Basavaraj Bommai Slams State Govt

Karnataka Milk Price Hike: 'Huge Burden on Families': Basavaraj Bommai Slams State Govt

Video Icon
Yogi Meets Children Affected by Food Poisoning at Lucknow’s Hospital | Asianet Newsable

Yogi Meets Children Affected by Food Poisoning at Lucknow’s Hospital | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Hawa-Hawai' Budget: LoP Atishi Slams Delhi Budget 2025, Calls it ‘Baseless’ | Asianet Newsable

'Hawa-Hawai' Budget: LoP Atishi Slams Delhi Budget 2025, Calls it ‘Baseless’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon