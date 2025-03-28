user
Ferrari Adjusts Pricing To Counter Trump Tariffs: Retail Sentiment Climbs Despite After-Hours Dip

JPMorgan has lowered its price target on Ferrari to $460 from $525 while maintaining an 'Overweight' rating.


Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Ferrari's U.S.-listed stock closed over 3% higher on Thursday but slipped in extended trading after the company announced plans to raise prices on select models in response to new tariffs while maintaining its financial targets for the year.

The Italian luxury carmaker assured that pricing would remain unchanged for orders placed before April 2, 2025, and for Ferrari 296, SF90, and Roma models regardless of import date. 

However, in coordination with dealers, prices for other models may rise by up to 10%.

Despite this, Ferrari reaffirmed its 2025 financial targets, though it acknowledged a potential 50-basis-point hit to profitability margins.

Following the announcement, JPMorgan lowered its price target on Ferrari to $460 from $525 while maintaining an 'Overweight' rating.

President Donald Trump's decision to impose a steep 25% tariff on all vehicles imported into the U.S. has rattled the auto industry, dragging down shares of major automakers such as Ford and General Motors, as well as Germany's Volkswagen and Japan's Toyota.

On Stocktwits, retail investor sentiment climbed into the 'neutral' zone from 'bearish' a day ago amid a 350% jump in message volume.

RACE sentiment and message volume as of March 27.png RACE sentiment and message volume as of March 27. | source: Stocktwits

"This is and was one of my favorite car stocks... If you want to beat the Tariff route. Most people that can afford a RACE they can afford any price hike," said one user.

"Ferrari is not your typical carmaker: Its wealthy customers are willing to pay prices that can go as high as half a million dollars. Now, thanks to President Donald Trump's newly announced tariffs, they'll be paying even more," said another.

Ferrari's stock surged last month after the automaker reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, driven by a favorable product mix and rising demand for customizations.

Analysts believe Ferrari's ability to keep demand above supply — coupled with the launch of ultra-expensive supercars — will continue to fuel earnings growth.

Shares of Ferrari are up 1.4% this year. According to Koyfin data, 13 analysts cover the stock on Wall Street: five rate it 'buy' or 'strong buy'; six recommend 'hold,' while two rate it 'sell' or 'strong sell.'

