user
user icon

TMC Reports In-Line Q4 Results, Stock Surges On Deep Sea Mining Permit Application Announcement: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

The Canadian mining company announced that it made an application with the U.S. Department of Commerce for exploration licenses and permits to extract resources from the ocean floor.

TMC Reports In-Line Q4 Results, Stock Surges On Deep Sea Mining Permit Application Announcement: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of The Metals Company Inc. (TMC) surged by over 2% in Thursday’s regular trading session and extended gains in after-market hours by nearly 6% after the company’s fourth-quarter results.

The Metals Company reported a loss of $0.05 per share in Q4, in line with the consensus estimate. The company did not specify how much revenue it generated during the quarter.

The company also provided an update on its liquidity position, noting that as of Thursday, it had cash and credit facilities stood at $43 million.

“We believe we have sufficient knowledge to get started and prove we can manage environmental risks. What we need is a regulator with a robust regulatory regime, and who is willing to give our application a fair hearing,” said TMC CEO Gerard Barron.

The Canadian mining company also announced that it made an application with the U.S. Department of Commerce for exploration licenses and permits to extract resources from the ocean floor.

TMC also reported that it requested a pre-application meeting with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) with respect to its deep sea mining efforts.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around TMC surged to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago, with message volume soaring to ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

TMC retail sentiment.jpg TMC sentiment and message volume March 28, 2025, as of 2:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One bullish user thinks the “future is bright” for TMC.

TMC’s stock has rallied nearly 52% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

GameStop Wins Over Most Retail Traders With Bitcoin Gambit, Poll Shows — Analyst Says Plans Could ‘Fall Flat

GameStop Wins Over Most Retail Traders With Bitcoin Gambit, Poll Shows — Analyst Says Plans Could ‘Fall Flat

Dell Analyst Bullish On PC Maker’s FY26 AI Server Demand: Retail Impressed With Valuation

Dell Analyst Bullish On PC Maker’s FY26 AI Server Demand: Retail Impressed With Valuation

Ferrari Adjusts Pricing To Counter Trump Tariffs: Retail Sentiment Climbs Despite After-Hours Dip

Ferrari Adjusts Pricing To Counter Trump Tariffs: Retail Sentiment Climbs Despite After-Hours Dip

AAR Corp Rises Premarket After Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, Retail’s Bullish

AAR Corp Rises Premarket After Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, Retail’s Bullish

James Hardie Upgraded By BofA On AZEK Deal: Analyst Sees Buying Window After Recent Selloff, But Retail Stays Extremely Bearish

James Hardie Upgraded By BofA On AZEK Deal: Analyst Sees Buying Window After Recent Selloff, But Retail Stays Extremely Bearish

Recent Stories

BREAKING Centre okays transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court snt

BREAKING: Centre notifies transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Strengths, Weaknesses, and Match Predictions

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Strengths, Weaknesses, and Match Predictions

Trendy Lahariya Suit Designs for Navratri Festive Season iwh

Lahariya Suit for Chaitra Navratri: Look Beautiful and Traditional

Invite positive energy: 7 common mistakes you should never make in home temple MEG

Invite positive energy: 7 common mistakes you should never make in home temple

Centre increases Dearness Allowance by 2% for central employees, effective January 1: Ashwini Vaishnaw AJR

BREAKING: Centre increases Dearness Allowance by 2% for central employees, effective January 1

Recent Videos

Asianet News Rewind | When PM Modi Said It Is 'Not an Era of War'

Asianet News Rewind | When PM Modi Said It Is 'Not an Era of War'

Video Icon
Amit Shah Accuses TMC of Issuing Aadhaar Cards to Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Rohingya Refugees

Amit Shah Accuses TMC of Issuing Aadhaar Cards to Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Rohingya Refugees

Video Icon
Karnataka Milk Price Hike: 'Huge Burden on Families': Basavaraj Bommai Slams State Govt

Karnataka Milk Price Hike: 'Huge Burden on Families': Basavaraj Bommai Slams State Govt

Video Icon
Yogi Meets Children Affected by Food Poisoning at Lucknow’s Hospital | Asianet Newsable

Yogi Meets Children Affected by Food Poisoning at Lucknow’s Hospital | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Hawa-Hawai' Budget: LoP Atishi Slams Delhi Budget 2025, Calls it ‘Baseless’ | Asianet Newsable

'Hawa-Hawai' Budget: LoP Atishi Slams Delhi Budget 2025, Calls it ‘Baseless’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon