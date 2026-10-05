Vistra Corp. and Constellation Energy Corp. have been in the spotlight recently amid federal funding speculations and a deal with Amazon.

On Friday, media reports indicated that the U.S. federal government is set to announce a $4 billion loan package for Vistra to help the company upgrade three of its nuclear power facilities.

Meanwhile, Constellation Energy announced last week that it has entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement with Amazon.com.

According to Koyfin data, VST stock has a 12-month average price target of $212.25, implying upside of more than 51% from its last close, while CEG has a 12-month average price target of $341.53, implying upside of more than 32%.

U.S. electricity producers that own and operate extensive nuclear power fleets, Vistra Corp. (VST) and Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG), have recently been in the spotlight.

Surging power demand for artificial intelligence has driven significant developments and potential deals in their nuclear power business.

VST Likely To Get Federal Funding

On Friday, media reports indicated that the U.S. federal government is set to announce a $4 billion loan package for Vistra, intended to help the company upgrade three of its nuclear power facilities.

According to a Bloomberg report, the financing initiative is likely to be announced early this week during U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s site visit to the Perry nuclear plant northeast of Cleveland.

CEG Bags Deal With Amazon

Meanwhile, Constellation Energy announced last week that it has entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement with Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that will add 190 megawatts (MW) of nuclear capacity at Calvert Cliffs, Maryland. The deal's financial terms have not yet been disclosed.

Constellation’s deal will unlock more than $3 billion in Maryland infrastructure investment, including a 190 MW emissions-free capacity increase, while supplying Amazon with 690 MW of power.

VST Vs CEG: Analyst Stance

According to Koyfin data, VST stock has a 12-month average price target of $212.25, implying upside of more than 51% from its last close.

Of the 21 analysts covering the stock, 20 have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating, while one analyst has a ‘Sell’ rating.

Meanwhile, Koyfin data indicates a 12-month average price target of $341.53 for CEG stock, implying upside of more than 32%.

Of the 22 analysts covering the stock, 19 have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on CEG, while three have a ‘Hold’ rating.

On Friday, as per The Fly, BMO Capital lowered the price target on Constellation Energy to $350 from $379 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares after the company announced its agreement with Amazon.

The analyst said that this incremental contracting, critically at longer durations and premiums to forward pricing, is key to driving both near- and long-term value.

However, CEG represents a differentiated story given its position as the largest producer of carbon-free generation, low leverage, and a burgeoning clean-product strategy that will enable its customers to accelerate their own decarbonization goals, the firm said.

VST Vs CEG: Retail Stance

VST stock has declined nearly 13% in 2026, while CEG stock has plunged nearly 27% in the same period.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VST stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing, while message volumes increased 100% over 24 hours, as per platform data.

One bullish user said, “$VST At 9:30 am, you will see $160+++.”

Another user said, “$VST Trump + Pelosi + Federal loan to build capacity in a needed sector is a no brainer.” Nancy Pelosi, former U.S. House Speaker and Representative, holds 5,000 shares of VST after exercising 50 call options with a $50 strike price in January 2026.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around CEG stock was also ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing, with message volumes also rising 100% over 24 hours, as per platform data.

One user said, “$CEG quickly becoming my favorite stock to trade.”

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