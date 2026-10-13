Jim Cramer backed Nokia and BlackBerry, citing AI infrastructure and software growth.

Cramer praised Nokia’s AI infrastructure business and Nvidia partnership, calling it important to data center growth.

He also backed BlackBerry, urging investors to stick with its software growth story.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around both stocks was ‘bearish.’

Jim Cramer is backing Nokia Oyj (NOK) and BlackBerry (BB), citing their growth potential in AI infrastructure and software. However, retail traders remain bearish on both stocks, highlighting investor concerns that recent rallies may have already priced in future growth.

Both Nokia and BlackBerry stocks traded over 1% lower overnight, ahead of Tuesday.

Cramer’s Case For Nokia And BlackBerry

“Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pointed to Nokia’s push into artificial intelligence infrastructure. “They are doing AI fiber at the edge, which is really good,” he said. He also highlighted Nokia’s relationship with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA). “Don’t forget they took some money from Nvidia. I think they are actually a core component in the growth of the data center. It is very real.”

Nokia has spent years trying to shed its image as a legacy telecom equipment maker. Cramer’s remarks cast it as a supplier to the AI data center buildout, the theme that has driven some of the market’s biggest moves.

Cramer was just as upbeat on BlackBerry, a company that has reinvented itself from smartphone pioneer to software provider. “I like BlackBerry very much. I thought they had a very good story to tell. I would not abandon that one,” he said. He added that he knows many investors are “banning” the stock but that BlackBerry “had a lot of good things to say.”

Nokia, BlackBerry Face Pressure

Nokia’s stock fell last week as market worries grew and telecom companies continued to spend less on equipment. The stock dropped nearly 5% on Thursday, Oct. 8, as investors sold European technology and telecom shares.

BlackBerry's stock declined over the same period as macro headwinds in tech and fundamentals-driven profit-taking took hold. Despite early-week momentum following an upbeat Q2 earnings report, the stock gave back its gains during Thursday's sector-wide tech selloff. Investors focused heavily on mixed underlying fundamentals: while its QNX automotive embedded software division continues to post record revenues, BlackBerry's lowered full-year guidance for its Secure Communications division, recent insider share sales, and an elevated valuation (40.5x forward P/E) left little room to absorb broad-market technology pullbacks.

NOK, BB Stocks: What Retail Traders Are Saying

Retail traders weren’t swayed. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NOK remained ‘bearish’, while sentiment around BB stock slipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “$NOK this is a trash stock and only up like 3 bucks from when I bought a few shares a while back. Cramer is an i****.”

Another user said, “Q3 will not make it better ...just look at after Q2 earnings (which were great).”

A third user added to the gloom, saying, QNX is all hype. Too bad they have no mechanism for generating actual income.”

NOK and BB stocks have gained 88% and 85%, respectively, over the past twelve months.

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