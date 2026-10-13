Navitas has introduced a new power system to meet the growing electricity needs of AI data centers.

Navitas’ new 24 kW board, developed with Nvidia, converts power more directly, reducing energy losses.

The company targets 97% efficiency and over 2,000 watts per cubic inch with its new board.

Navitas’ board uses 16 high-voltage GaN transistors to deliver power in a compact design.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) stock gained overnight after the company unveiled a 24-kilowatt (kW) power delivery board developed with Nvidia (NVDA) to improve AI data center efficiency. Navitas targets 97% efficiency with the system, reduced power losses, and greater space savings.

Navitas Semiconductor stock traded over 1% higher overnight, ahead of Tuesday. The stock fell 7% to its worst day in over a month in the regular session.

Navitas Semiconductor Unveils Power System For Nvidia AI Data Centers

Developed with Nvidia, Navitas’ 24-kilowatt board eliminates an intermediate conversion stage that traditionally changes 50 volts to 12 volts. By removing this step, the system aims to cut energy losses, simplify power distribution, and free up space on circuit boards

The product expands Navitas' portfolio of high-voltage power solutions for AI infrastructure. It follows a previously announced 20 kW system that converts 800 volts to 6 volts, also developed along with Nvidia.

Navitas’s High-Efficiency And Compact Design Power System

Navitas expects the new board to achieve 97% efficiency at full power, with power density exceeding 2,000 watts per cubic inch. Its design follows a 400-by-60-millimeter format developed for Nvidia's latest systems, allowing installation on the compute motherboard near the processors.

Placing power conversion closer to graphics processing units and other compute processors can help limit electricity losses as power travels through a system. The board is designed to supply an entire compute tray, addressing the substantial energy requirements of advanced AI computing equipment.

GaN Technology Powers The System

The system uses 16 gallium nitride (GaN) transistors at 650 volts. Navitas’ GaNFast technology and dual-cooling design help convert power efficiently while keeping the system compact.

“The next era of AI will be defined not only by how much compute we can create, but by our ability to deliver the power needed to unleash its full potential,” said Chris Allexandre, President and CEO, Navitas.

What NVTS Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ the previous day.

A user said, “$NVTS is powering freaking AI infrastructures!!! This should be at $200 now.”

Another user highlighted Navitas’ expanding business, with its selection for the U.S. Army’s ALATTIS program highlighting its defense-focused silicon carbide technology. Its work with Nvidia on 800-volt AI power systems and the Claros acquisition could open new opportunities in the $8 billion AI power market. The user also pointed to 25% growth in revenue. “Real products, real sales. Price down 23% 3 months — business stronger than ever.”

NVTS stock has gained over 39% year-to-date.

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