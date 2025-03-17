Volcon, Li Auto, Workhorse, Stellantis, Mullen: These 5 Auto Stocks Saw Biggest Jump In Weekly Retail Chatter

A share buyback program, quarterly earnings and guidance, a reverse stock split and buzz around shifting production stirred heavy message volume on Stocktwits for the week ended March 14, 2025.

Volcon, Li Auto, Workhorse, Stellantis, Mullen: These 5 Auto Stocks Saw Biggest Jump In Weekly Retail Chatter
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Volcon Inc. (475% jump in message volume)

Shares of the electric outdoor power sports vehicles maker drew attention last week after it said that its board of directors had authorized a share buyback program of up to $2 million in the company's common stock through Mar. 7, 2026. 

As of Mar. 7 this year, the company said it had $19.1 million of unrestricted cash and expects to have sufficient funds to operate into the next year via cash generated from operations in 2025.

Volcon stock has lost nearly 80% year-to-date (YTD).

Li Auto Inc. (371% jump in message volume)

The Chinese EV maker reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share last week. Total deliveries jumped by over 20% year over year to 158,696 vehicles. CEO Xiang Li highlighted 2024 deliveries crossing the 500,000 mark. 

However, Li Auto's net income fell by more than 38%, and the company projected a drop in first-quarter revenue amid a tough market for EV makers in China. 

BofA Securities raised its price target on Li to $32 from $31 and kept a 'Buy' rating, according to The Fly. The research firm cited the quarterly sales growth but noted the fall in gross profit margins. BofA is optimistic about upcoming launches, including the "AD upgrade edition" of L6/7/8/9 models and MEGA in May.

Li Auto's stock has gained more than 13% YTD.

Workhorse Group Inc. (139% jump in message volume)

The commercial EV maker turned heads last week after announcing a 1-for-12.5 reverse stock split, which will take effect when trading opens on Monday. 

The reverse split aims to help Workhorse regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. The stock must close at or above $1.00 per share for at least ten consecutive trading days by Mar. 31, 2025.

Workhorse stock has shed more than 70% YTD.

Stellantis N.V. (20% jump in message volume)

The legacy automaker stirred market chatter last week after a Bloomberg report suggested the automaker is considering shifting Maserati production from Turin to an underutilized factory in Modena in an apparent effort to improve ties with the Italian government.

Earlier this month, TD Cowen analyst Itay Michaeli initiated coverage on Stellantis with a 'Hold' rating and a $13 price target, noting the company's turnaround potential. 

The company has also backed President Donald Trump's push for domestic auto production and welcomed a one-month exemption from tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Stellantis shares have lost more than 4% so far this year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (17% jump in message volume)

Shares of the troubled EV maker touched a fresh record low last week as investor sentiment soured over the near-total erasure of the company's valuation over the past 12 months, following recent quarterly earnings that showed net losses ballooning by 46%. 

Retail following for Mullen on Stocktwits has dropped by 2% over the past year, indicating declining interest in the stock.

Mullen's stock is down 99% YTD.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

We Asked Retail Traders Their Top Quantum Stock: D-Wave Leads The Pack, Followed By Rigetti

We Asked Retail Traders Their Top Quantum Stock: D-Wave Leads The Pack, Followed By Rigetti

Boeing's Retail Traders Split After Transportation Secretary Says FAA Not Ready To Remove 737 MAX Production Cap

Boeing's Retail Traders Split After Transportation Secretary Says FAA Not Ready To Remove 737 MAX Production Cap

Formula One Analyst Says Investor Fears Over Recession Impact Unfounded, Upgrades Stock: Retail’s Bullish

Formula One Analyst Says Investor Fears Over Recession Impact Unfounded, Upgrades Stock: Retail’s Bullish

Joby Aviation Sparks Early Bullish Retail Chatter With Virgin Atlantic Air Taxi Deal In UK

Joby Aviation Sparks Early Bullish Retail Chatter With Virgin Atlantic Air Taxi Deal In UK

General Mills Stock Falls As Citi Places It On ‘Negative Catalyst Watch’: Retail Sentiment Sours

General Mills Stock Falls As Citi Places It On ‘Negative Catalyst Watch’: Retail Sentiment Sours

Recent Stories

Emilie Dequenne, Belgian actress and Cannes best actress winner, passes away at 43 NTI

Emilie Dequenne, Belgian actress and Cannes best actress winner, passes away at 43

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked which has better cricket team. His response goes viral (WATCH) shk

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked who has better cricket team. His EPIC response goes viral (WATCH)

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers anr

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers

Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price gcw

Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price

Big pay hike! West Bengal govt employees' salaries may double with DA increase AJR

Big pay hike! WB govt employees' salaries may double with DA increase

Recent Videos

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Video Icon
Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Video Icon
Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Video Icon
JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon