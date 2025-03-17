Volcon, Li Auto, Workhorse, Stellantis, Mullen: These 5 Auto Stocks Saw Biggest Jump In Weekly Retail Chatter

Read Full Article

Volcon Inc. (475% jump in message volume)

Shares of the electric outdoor power sports vehicles maker drew attention last week after it said that its board of directors had authorized a share buyback program of up to $2 million in the company's common stock through Mar. 7, 2026.

As of Mar. 7 this year, the company said it had $19.1 million of unrestricted cash and expects to have sufficient funds to operate into the next year via cash generated from operations in 2025.

Volcon stock has lost nearly 80% year-to-date (YTD).

Li Auto Inc. (371% jump in message volume)

The Chinese EV maker reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share last week. Total deliveries jumped by over 20% year over year to 158,696 vehicles. CEO Xiang Li highlighted 2024 deliveries crossing the 500,000 mark.

However, Li Auto's net income fell by more than 38%, and the company projected a drop in first-quarter revenue amid a tough market for EV makers in China.

BofA Securities raised its price target on Li to $32 from $31 and kept a 'Buy' rating, according to The Fly. The research firm cited the quarterly sales growth but noted the fall in gross profit margins. BofA is optimistic about upcoming launches, including the "AD upgrade edition" of L6/7/8/9 models and MEGA in May.

Li Auto's stock has gained more than 13% YTD.

Workhorse Group Inc. (139% jump in message volume)

The commercial EV maker turned heads last week after announcing a 1-for-12.5 reverse stock split, which will take effect when trading opens on Monday.

The reverse split aims to help Workhorse regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. The stock must close at or above $1.00 per share for at least ten consecutive trading days by Mar. 31, 2025.

Workhorse stock has shed more than 70% YTD.

Stellantis N.V. (20% jump in message volume)

The legacy automaker stirred market chatter last week after a Bloomberg report suggested the automaker is considering shifting Maserati production from Turin to an underutilized factory in Modena in an apparent effort to improve ties with the Italian government.

Earlier this month, TD Cowen analyst Itay Michaeli initiated coverage on Stellantis with a 'Hold' rating and a $13 price target, noting the company's turnaround potential.

The company has also backed President Donald Trump's push for domestic auto production and welcomed a one-month exemption from tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Stellantis shares have lost more than 4% so far this year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (17% jump in message volume)

Shares of the troubled EV maker touched a fresh record low last week as investor sentiment soured over the near-total erasure of the company's valuation over the past 12 months, following recent quarterly earnings that showed net losses ballooning by 46%.

Retail following for Mullen on Stocktwits has dropped by 2% over the past year, indicating declining interest in the stock.

Mullen's stock is down 99% YTD.

