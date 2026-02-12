The company shared optimistic timelines for advancing the clinical studies of both oral and subcutaneous VK2735 in obesity.

Viking expects to advance the oral version of its experimental obesity drug VK2735 into late-stage study in the third quarter of 2026.

The subcutaneous formulation of VK2735 is currently in late-stage trials for obesity.

Viking, in addition, is also looking to file an application to start trials for a novel amylin agonist this quarter, as it seeks to expand its portfolio.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) rose 9% after-hours on Wednesday after the company said that it will advance the oral version of its experimental obesity drug into late-stage study in the third-quarter (Q3) of 2026.

The subcutaneous formulation of the drug VK2735 is currently in late-stage trials for obesity. The primary endpoint of the trials is the percent change in body weight from baseline after 78 weeks of treatment for participants receiving VK2735 as compared to placebo. In a mid-stage trial, patients achieved up to 14.7% mean weight loss in 13 weeks on the drug.

“The successful development of both a tablet and a subcutaneous injection may represent an attractive option for those who prefer to initiate treatment with an oral therapy, or for those seeking to maintain the weight loss they have already achieved with an injectable therapy,” Viking said about its decision to develop both subcutaneous and oral forms of the drug.

Obesity drug segment kingpins Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), in comparison, launched the subcutaneous forms of their blockbuster weight-loss drugs first. While Novo launched its oral obesity pill in January, Lilly is still awaiting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its oral obesity pill.

Other Pipeline Expansion Moves

Viking is also looking to file an application to start trials for a novel amylin agonist this quarter, as it seeks to expand its portfolio.

Amylin agonists are a class of medication that mimic the hormone amylin, which is co-secreted with insulin by pancreatic -cells to manage glucose levels and appetite.

Q4 Earnings

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a loss per share of $1.38, wider than the loss of $0.91 expected by Wall Street analysts. The company attributed the increase in net loss to increased research and development expenses, partially offset by decreased general and administrative expenses and increased interest income, compared to the same period in 2024.

The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $706 million, compared to $903 million as of December 31, 2024.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VKTX stock stayed within 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced optimism for Novo acquiring Viking as the former gears to be the leader in the obesity drug segment.

Another applauded Viking's “slow steady upward progress.”

VKTX stock fell 5% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<