U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to invoke new trade authorities in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning his sweeping tariffs, by potentially including a new, across-the-board tariff on U.S. trading partners.

The Trump administration has been preparing for months for the possibility that the U.S. Supreme court would rule against the president and developed contingency plans as a result, according to a report from New York Times that cited people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Donald Trump’s tariffs in a 6-3 decision.

