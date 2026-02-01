The Trump administration has been preparing for months for the possibility that the U.S. Supreme court would rule against the president and developed contingency plans as a result, as per a report from NYT.
U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to invoke new trade authorities in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning his sweeping tariffs, by potentially including a new, across-the-board tariff on U.S. trading partners.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Donald Trump’s tariffs in a 6-3 decision.
