The company also announced the establishment of a new unit in Saudi to support the distribution and commercialization across the region.

According to data from Koyfin, all five of the analysts covering IBRX stock rate it ‘Buy’ or higher.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) said on Friday that it has partnered with two healthcare commercial and distribution companies in the Middle East to launch its immunotherapy Anktiva in Saudi Arabia.

ImmunityBio announced that it has partnered with Biopharma and Cigalah in hopes to launch Anktiva across the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region over time, while initially kickstarting with Saudi. The company also announced the establishment of a new unit in Saudi to support the distribution and commercialization across the region.

Biopharma and Cigalah Healthcare will support the commercialization and distribution of Anktiva in two indications. The drug was approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) in Jan. 2026 in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) for patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) carcinoma in situ (CIS), with or without papillary disease, and in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Anktiva Expansion Efforts

Earlier this week, the European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization for Anktiva in the treatment of BCG-unresponsive NMIBC CIS.

ImmunityBio will submit long-term safety and efficacy data to the European Medicines Agency as part of the conditional authorization, the company said.

Anktiva is now approved in 33 countries, including in the U.S.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IBRX stock rose from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

According to data from Koyfin, all five of the analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ or higher. The 12-month average price target on the stock is at $11.80, representing a potential upside of about 37% from the stock’s last closing price.

IBRX stock has gained over 135% over the past 12 months.

