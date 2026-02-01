In a press briefing, Trump said that he is “ashamed of certain members of the court” for not having the courage to do what’s right for the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling against his trade tariffs is “deeply disappointing.”

In a press briefing, Trump said that he is “ashamed of certain members of the court” for not having the courage to do what’s right for the United States. He said that this was an important case for him as a “symbol of economic national security.”

Earlier on Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Trump’s tariffs in a 6-3 decision, saying that the president exceeded his authority to use the emergency-powers law.

Trump also said that after the ruling, foreign countries “that have been ripping us off for years are ecstatic,” but warned that the celebration would not go on for too long.

He also thanked and congratulated Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Samuel Alito, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who dissented in the vote, adding that there was no way to argue against their case.

