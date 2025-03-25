user
VivoPower Stock Rockets On Energi Holdings Buyout Bid: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Energi Holdings is an Abu Dhabi-based company with $1 billion in revenues. It has operations in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

Mar 25, 2025

Shares of VivoPower International Plc. (VVPR) skyrocketed by a whopping 150% in Monday’s regular trading session after the company received a takeover bid.

Energi Holdings, a privately held company, made an unsolicited, non-binding buyout proposal to VivoPower at an enterprise value of $120 million.

This all-cash deal was confirmed by VivoPower, and the company’s board is currently reviewing it. It said the board will provide an update “as soon as possible.”

VivoPower’s market capitalization at the end of trading on Monday stood at $24.6 million.

The company called the takeover bid “not hostile.”

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around VivoPower hit the zenith, topping out with users feeling ‘extremely bullish’ about the company.

VVPR retail sentiment.jpg VVPR sentiment and message volume March 24, 2025, as of 10:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Message volume on the platform soared by a massive 6,722%, showing a considerable uptick in user interest in the stock.

The UK-headquartered sustainable solutions company offers battery technology and electric vehicle services.

One user wondered what the reason behind the skepticism, among a few others, is about.

Another thinks there is “plenty of upside” still left in the stock.

VivoPower’s stock is up more than 142% after Monday’s massive 150% surge.

