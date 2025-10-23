Viking on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss per share of $0.81, compared to the expected loss of $0.7 per share.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on VKTX to $102 from $98 while maintaining an 'Overweight' rating.

The analyst noted that two of the company's late-stage trials for subcutaneous VK2735 are enrolling ahead of schedule.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) received a price target hike from Morgan Stanley on Thursday on the heels of positive third-quarter updates.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on VKTX to $102 from $98 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating. The new price target represents a potential upside of 225% from the stock’s closing price on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley’s Take

The analyst noted that two of the company’s late-stage trials for subcutaneous VK2735 are enrolling ahead of schedule, and the management plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for oral VK2735 in Q4 with a late-stage study start targeted soon after. The firm is "encouraged by swift execution across programs," the analyst added.

Viking CEO Brian Lian said on Thursday that the company is expected to complete enrollment in the VANQUISH-1 study later this quarter, with VANQUISH-2 to follow in the first quarter of 2026. The VANQUISH late-stage program, including trials of Viking's subcutaneous formulation of VK2735 in patients with obesity and obesity with type 2 diabetes, was initiated in the second quarter.

Viking on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss per share of $0.81, compared to the expected loss of $0.7 per share, according to data from Fiscal AI. The company pinned the rise in net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2025, to the increase in research and development expenses.

The company ended the quarter with a cash position of $715 million, which it believes provides sufficient resources to develop VK2735 through the VANQUISH clinical trials and to continue development of additional clinical programs in its pipeline.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

VKTX shares soared 7% at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VKTX jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels. Retail chatter around the stock rose 197% over the past 24 hours, as of Thursday morning, according to Stocktwits data.

VKTX's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:06 a.m. ET on Oct. 23, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

VKTX stock is down by 16% this year and by 44% over the past 12 months.

