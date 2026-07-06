The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to announce its decision on Atacicept later on Monday, paving the way for the potential commercialization of the drug in the U.S.

If approved, Atacicept would allow patients to self-administer a once-weekly injection at home.

In prior trials, Atacicept met its primary and key secondary goals.

Last month, Vera Therapeutics said the FDA agreed to an earlier analysis plan for its Phase 3 Origin 3 trial.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics (VERA) jumped 9% in pre-market trading on Monday as investors turned bullish ahead of a key regulatory decision on the biotech firm’s lead investigational drug for an autoimmune kidney disease.

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VERA shares are on track to post their first gain in four sessions.

What’s The FDA Deciding?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to announce its decision on Atacicept, which is being developed to treat IgA nephropathy (IgAN). The therapy works by blocking two types of proteins that promote B-cell activity and the production of harmful autoantibodies associated with IgAN.

A Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date (PDUFA) has been set for July 7. It is the FDA’s target date for making a decision on a drug application, which allows the drug to be marketed in the U.S.

If approved, Atacicept would allow patients to self-administer a once-weekly injection at home using an autoinjector.

Atacicept In The Spotlight

In prior trials, Atacicept met its primary and key secondary goals, significantly reducing proteinuria and helping stabilize kidney function compared with placebo. Long-term data through 96 weeks also showed continued improvements in disease markers and a favorable safety profile.

The Phase 3 Origin trial likewise achieved its primary endpoint, with a meaningful reduction in proteinuria at 36 weeks, while the study continues to evaluate long-term kidney function through 2026.

The U.S. FDA has granted atacicept Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IgAN. The therapy is also being studied in several other autoimmune kidney diseases.

FDA Alignment On VERA’s Origin 3 Trial

Last month, Vera Therapeutics said the FDA agreed to an earlier analysis plan for its Phase 3 Origin 3 trial. The company now expects key kidney function data from the study in the third quarter of 2026.

If the results are positive, Vera plans to file a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) in the fourth quarter of 2026 to convert accelerated approval into full FDA approval. The company had already submitted its original Biologics License Application (BLA) for accelerated approval in November 2025.

VERA Could Climb To $60, Retail Says

Retail sentiment surrounding VERA on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user said that if the company gets FDA approval, the stock could rise to $60, representing a 35% upside from current levels.

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The stock has declined more than 15% so far this year.

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