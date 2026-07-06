Nvidia’s Kyber rack architecture, designed to house a large number of Rubin Ultra chips, is delayed to 2028, according to SemiAnalysis.

Nvidia’s NVL72x2 back-to-back rack architecture, an alternative to Kyber, was also canceled.

Nvidia’s current-generation Rubin chip systems are in full production and begin shipping this fall.

Stocktwits sentiment for NVDA has been ‘bearish’ for a week, with traders frustrated over the stock’s underperformance.

Nvidia Corp. shares rose 0.2% in premarket after a volatile start on Monday, despite a report saying that one of its key next-generation products is delayed.

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Nvidia’s upcoming Kyber rack, designed to house its 2027 Rubin Ultra chips, has been pushed back by a year to 2028, according to a semiconductor news and analysis outlet, SemiAnalysis, in an X thread on Sunday.

Kyber is a server cabinet that packs 144 of Nvidia’s most powerful chips into a single unit so they can work together as one giant computer. The setback stems from difficulties manufacturing a key circuit board at the heart of the system, according to the report.

“Kyber NVL144 rack architecture has been delayed to 2028 as the PCB midplane remains challenging from a manufacturability standpoint,” the outlet reported, referring to a specialized circuit board that connects electronic modules within a system.

Nvidia’s NVL72x2 back-to-back rack architecture, an alternative to Kyber, was also canceled, leaving Rubin Ultra with a limited scope for scale-up.

Nvidia’s current-generation Rubin chip systems are in full production and begin shipping this fall. Early customers include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Other Nvidia Catalysts

Last Wednesday, Nvidia announced a revenue-sharing program on Wednesday designed to give AI startups, model builders, and enterprises access to its computing infrastructure without requiring them to finance hardware buildouts themselves. In return, Nvidia will take a share of their future revenue.

The company said two firms, Australia’s Sharon AI and Indonesia’s Firmus Technologies, were the first to sign up for the program.

Retail View On NVDA

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NVDA was ‘bearish,’ unchanged over the past week. The message volume for the ticker rose 9% in this period. Traders remain increasingly frustrated by the stock's underwhelming performance, which is up a mere 4.6% year to date.

NVDA stock gained 7.4% in the first half of the year, recording their worst six-month performance since that latter part of 2022. “$NVDA my word for this week is patience,” wrote a trader.

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