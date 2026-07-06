Groupon stock has surged over 50% in the last two weeks.

Groupon's move into Russell value indexes attracted buying from passive funds.

High short interest and a limited share float increased the potential for sharp price swings.

Through Project Foundry, Groupon is restructuring its business and expanding its use of AI automation.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) stock gained premarket and has emerged as one of the market's closely watched turnaround stories after a combination of index rebalancing, a leaner corporate structure, and elevated short interest fueled sharp swings in its share price.

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Russell Index Changes Shift Demand

A recent reshuffle of the Russell indexes moved Groupon from growth indexes to value indexes, including the Russell 2000 Value and Russell Microcap Value. This change brought in more investors from funds that automatically track those value indexes.

Investors have also pointed to Groupon's unusually high short interest as another driver behind recent price movements. According to Koyfin data, over one-third of the company's public float has been sold short. Combined with a relatively limited supply of tradable shares and an estimated days-to-cover ratio of eight days, the setup has increased the likelihood of rapid moves when buying pressure intensifies.

Groupon stock traded more than 1% higher in Monday’s premarket after surging more than 50% over the past two weeks.

Groupon’s AI Strategy Drives Turnaround

Groupon has been working to reshape its business through Project Foundry, an initiative aimed at reducing operating costs while expanding the company's use of artificial intelligence.

The restructuring includes workforce reductions, automation of merchant acquisition and greater investment in AI-powered customer engagement tools as the company seeks to improve long-term profitability. Groupon plans to eliminate up to 400 jobs globally, representing roughly one-fifth to one-quarter of its workforce, with expected annual savings of $20 million to $25 million.

The company expects AI-driven merchant acquisition to further reduce labor costs while making the platform more scalable over time.

The company also named Aditya Rajkumar as chief operating officer, effective Aug. 3, to help boost merchant growth initiatives. Groupon has been testing AI-powered voice agents designed to automate outreach to small and medium-sized businesses, a move management believes can improve efficiency while reducing reliance on traditional sales operations.

What GRPN Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ territory the previous day with a 400% rise in message volume over the last 24 hours.

A user said, “Let this week be the start of the squeeze, if it can somehow break the $30 and $44 - that would be nice.”

Another user said, “I love how this has gone up 50% in 2 weeks and Reddit doesn't even know about it yet. Makes me think we have hundreds of percents to go once WSB picks it up.”

GRPN stock has gained over 45% year-to-date.

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