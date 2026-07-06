IQM Quantum Computers debuted on Nasdaq in the U.S. last Thursday through a SPAC merger with Real Asset Acquisition Corp.

As of the first quarter, IQM carried $179.51 million in total assets, $7 million in total liabilities, and zero debt on its balance sheet.

IQM has served enterprises, and most notably research institutions, universities, supercomputing centers, and national laboratories.

Governments and institutions worldwide are investing in the procurement of quantum computers to advance discoveries in various high-growth industries.

Shares of IQM Quantum Computers (IQMX) attracted significant investor attention on Monday, rallying on its second day as a publicly traded company.

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At the time of writing, IQMX stock was up nearly 17% premarket.

IQM Quantum Computers: A Finnish Company Headquartered In Nokia’s Town

IQM debuted on the Nasdaq in the U.S. on Thursday last week, ahead of the July 4 holiday, through a SPAC merger with Real Asset Acquisition Corp in a $1.9 billion equity-value transaction. On the same day, it also went public on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

The company is focused on developing full-stack superconducting quantum computing machines, having sold 23 units worldwide, and is the first publicly listed quantum player from the European Union. IQM is based in Espoo, Finland, where telecom networking giant Nokia is headquartered.

As of the first quarter, IQM carried $179.51 million in total assets, $7 million in total liabilities, and zero debt on its balance sheet.

Whom Does IQM Serve?

IQM has served enterprises, and most notably research institutions, universities, supercomputing centers, and national laboratories, including CINECA in Italy and the Leibniz Supercomputing Center in Germany.

In the U.S., the company opened its first Quantum Technology Center in Maryland in April this year and is planning further expansion at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory. It also recently sold its first quantum computer in Asia to Japan’s Toyo Corporation.

What Does Having Quantum Computing Capabilities Mean?

Governments and institutions are investing in procuring quantum computers to advance discoveries in fields such as artificial intelligence, materials science, cybersecurity, and drug discovery.

“Around the world, organizations are moving from exploration to implementation, investing in quantum infrastructure and building the capabilities that will define the next generation of computing,” said CEO Jan Goetz.

According to SpinQ, a leading Chinese quantum computing firm, there were roughly 200 full-sized commercial quantum computers active worldwide in 2025, and about 1,000 desktop-sized educational units.

The firm also noted that, since the locations of many quantum computers are kept under wraps for national security reasons, there is no exact estimate of how many are currently online.

What Do Retail Traders Think About IQMX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about IQMX stock shifted to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ over the last 24 hours.

One user expects the company’s growth to be supported by peer Finnish infrastructure firms.

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Another user sees great potential, saying the EU will ensure they do not lose another key industry.

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