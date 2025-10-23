The Phase 2 trial showed VTX3232 cut key inflammation markers like hsCRP by about 78% and IL-6 to below risk thresholds, reinforcing its anti-inflammatory potential.

Combination treatment with semaglutide led to further reductions in liver inflammation and cardiovascular biomarkers, with no major safety issues reported.

On Stocktwits, retail traders debated whether VTX3232 holds greater promise as a combo therapy than a standalone drug.

Retail chatter around Ventyx Biosciences surged late Wednesday after the biotechnology company announced positive topline results from a Phase 2 study of its oral anti-inflammatory drug, VTX3232, in participants with obesity and cardiovascular risk factors.

Strong Reductions In Inflammatory Markers

The study followed 175 participants in the trial, which tested VTX3232 as both a standalone therapy and alongside semaglutide. These were compared to placebo groups.

In a statement, Ventyx said those taking the drug demonstrated strong evidence of an anti-inflammatory effect of the drug as evidenced by reductions in two biomarkers of cardiovascular risk, high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) and interleukin-6 (IL-6).

In the monotherapy group, hsCRP levels decreased by approximately 78% by week 12, in contrast to an increase observed in the placebo group. Levels of IL-6 also dropped to below 1.65 nanograms per liter, which is a marker for lower heart risk.

The firm also said the drug reduced levels of lipoprotein(a), fibrinogen, and liver inflammation, showing signs of an anti-inflammatory effect across multiple measures.

Expert View

CEO Raju Mohan said the observed effects on hsCRP, IL-6, and Lp(a) suggest VTX3232 could represent a new class of oral anti-inflammatory therapies.

Peter Libby, MD of Mass General Brigham, said elevated CRP levels are a strong predictor of cardiovascular risk and that new NLRP3 inhibitors may complement cholesterol-lowering treatments.

Chief Medical Officer Mark Forman said VTX3232 “robustly inhibited the NLRP3 pathway,” adding that combination treatment with semaglutide achieved further reductions in inflammation-related biomarkers.

Stocktwits Traders See Combo Potential

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Ventyx was ‘extremely bullish’ amid an 18,600% surge in 24-hour message volume.

VTYX sentiment and message volume as of October 23 | Source: Stocktwits

One user expressed “mixed feelings” about the results, noting that while the data showed little effect on weight, liver disease (MASH), or lipids, VTX3232 appeared to be a strong candidate for use in combination therapies rather than as a standalone drug. They added that longer studies would be needed to define its target patient group and assess its value as a monotherapy.

Another user highlighted the company’s strong financial position, pointing out that Ventyx holds nearly $3 per share in cash and carries minimal debt.

Ventyx’s stock has risen 76% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<