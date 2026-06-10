Velo3D shares surged during Tuesday’s session after announcing a partnership with Aurelia Technologies.
- Velo3D and Aurelia Technologies announced a collaboration to develop additive manufacturing solutions for next-generation gas turbine systems.
- The partnership will leverage Velo3D’s Sapphire XC platform to evaluate and progress select turbine components from feasibility testing through potential low-rate initial production.
- The deal highlights Velo3D’s positioning in aerospace and advanced energy manufacturing, with investors also watching broader sentiment in the space sector as a potential secondary tailwind.
Velo3D Inc. (VELO) shared surged on Tuesday, closing the session with a gain of nearly 20% after investors reacted to a partnership announcement with Aurelia Technologies, focused on next-generation gas turbine systems. The momentum was also supported by broader market sentiment around the upcoming SpaceX IPO, and Velo3D’s ties to SpaceX.
At the time of writing, VELO stock was up 1.6% in after-hours trading.
Gas Turbine Push
Velo3D, a metal 3D printing technology company, said the partnership announcement with Aurelia Technologies will focus on advancing additive manufacturing for gas turbine development, covering component feasibility studies, material development, and a pathway toward low-rate initial production using its Sapphire XC platform.
Aurelia Technologies aims to use additive manufacturing to streamline turbine design, reduce part counts, and improve performance in high-stress, high-temperature environments, while also shortening lead times and easing supply chain constraints.
Velo3D said the collaboration highlights its ability to support both early-stage engineering and scalable production workflows. The partnership reinforces its positioning across aerospace, defense and advanced energy markets, where demand for complex, high-precision components continues to grow.
VELO Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VELO stock turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier, at the time of writing, while message volume was ‘high.’
The message volume for VELO surged by 5800% in the past 30 days, while watcher count rose 9.4% during the same period.
One bullish trader, while highlighting the ties with SpaceX, said they believe VELO’s valuation could reach $5 billion as investors recognize its exposure to a trillion-dollar customer. In late 2025, it was reported that five major components of SpaceX’s Raptor engine have been qualified for production using Velo3D’s 3D printing platform, a development that has drawn investor attention to the company’s SpaceX-linked exposure.
https://stocktwits.com/Kingsdiamond/message/655927826
Another trader said they expect VELO to hit $30 by year-end, up from its current price of around $20, citing its advanced defense technology.
View this Stocktwits post
The VELO stock has gained 179% in the past 12 months.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<