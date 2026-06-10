Velo3D shares surged during Tuesday’s session after announcing a partnership with Aurelia Technologies.

Velo3D and Aurelia Technologies announced a collaboration to develop additive manufacturing solutions for next-generation gas turbine systems.

The partnership will leverage Velo3D’s Sapphire XC platform to evaluate and progress select turbine components from feasibility testing through potential low-rate initial production.

The deal highlights Velo3D’s positioning in aerospace and advanced energy manufacturing, with investors also watching broader sentiment in the space sector as a potential secondary tailwind.

Velo3D Inc. (VELO) shared surged on Tuesday, closing the session with a gain of nearly 20% after investors reacted to a partnership announcement with Aurelia Technologies, focused on next-generation gas turbine systems. The momentum was also supported by broader market sentiment around the upcoming SpaceX IPO, and Velo3D’s ties to SpaceX.

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At the time of writing, VELO stock was up 1.6% in after-hours trading.

Gas Turbine Push

Velo3D, a metal 3D printing technology company, said the partnership announcement with Aurelia Technologies will focus on advancing additive manufacturing for gas turbine development, covering component feasibility studies, material development, and a pathway toward low-rate initial production using its Sapphire XC platform.

Aurelia Technologies aims to use additive manufacturing to streamline turbine design, reduce part counts, and improve performance in high-stress, high-temperature environments, while also shortening lead times and easing supply chain constraints.

Velo3D said the collaboration highlights its ability to support both early-stage engineering and scalable production workflows. The partnership reinforces its positioning across aerospace, defense and advanced energy markets, where demand for complex, high-precision components continues to grow.

VELO Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VELO stock turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier, at the time of writing, while message volume was ‘high.’

The message volume for VELO surged by 5800% in the past 30 days, while watcher count rose 9.4% during the same period.

One bullish trader, while highlighting the ties with SpaceX, said they believe VELO’s valuation could reach $5 billion as investors recognize its exposure to a trillion-dollar customer. In late 2025, it was reported that five major components of SpaceX’s Raptor engine have been qualified for production using Velo3D’s 3D printing platform, a development that has drawn investor attention to the company’s SpaceX-linked exposure.

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Another trader said they expect VELO to hit $30 by year-end, up from its current price of around $20, citing its advanced defense technology.

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The VELO stock has gained 179% in the past 12 months.

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