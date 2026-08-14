Eton expects full-year 2026 revenue to exceed $145 million, up from its previous forecast of more than $120 million.

Eton’s Q2 revenue and earnings beat was driven by sales of its oral medication used to treat benign blood-vessel growths.

The company raised its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin outlook to at least 35%, from at least 30%.

B. Riley lifted the target to $70 from $40 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating, according to The Fly.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) shares surged 40% to an all-time high on Friday, after better-than-expected second-quarter results sparked bullish action across Wall Street.

ETON shares are also on track to record their biggest-ever single-day gains.

Hemangeol Relaunch Powers Q2 Revenue Beat

Eton reported second-quarter revenue of $37.6 million, up 99% from a year earlier and comfortably beating Wall Street’s estimates of $27.1 million, according to Fiscal.ai data. Diluted earnings of $0.35 per share also comfortably surpassed analysts’ expectations of $0.1 per share.

The strong performance was driven largely by Hemangeol, which Eton relaunched in May. Hemangeol is an oral medication used to treat proliferating infantile hemangiomas – benign blood-vessel growths that typically appear in babies. Eton also said the conversion of Hemangeol patients to its commercial platform was completed ahead of schedule.

H.C. Wainwright raised the price target to $70 from $65 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, according to The Fly. This represents a 23% upside from current levels. The firm said the “speedy” conversion implies Eton’s current guidance is conservative.

Eton expects full-year 2026 revenue to exceed $145 million, up from its previous forecast of more than $120 million. It also raised its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin outlook to at least 35%, from at least 30%.

Wall Street Raises Price Targets

Meanwhile, B. Riley lifted the target sharply to $70 from $40 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating, calling the quarter Eton’s “strongest-ever beat and raise.” Canaccord also increased its target to $68 from $60 while retaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

The stock has a consensus 12-month price target of $62.33, according to Koyfin data, while all four analysts covering the stock have a ‘Buy’ rating.

What Is Retail’s Take On ETON?

Retail sentiment surrounding ETON on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, amid a 2,800% surge in message volumes.

One user believes it’s a great company with fair value.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has rallied more than 235% so far in 2026.

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