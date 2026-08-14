According to Intel’s latest filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company held a steady 15.3 million shares of Joby and 50 million Class A shares of Mobileye as of both March 31 and June 30.

The combined value of those positions, however, rose from roughly $471 million as of the end of the first quarter to $621 million as of June-end.

Together, the two holdings added about $150 million in unrealized value to Intel’s reported portfolio.

Joby’s stock rose in Q2 on progress toward launching commercial electric air taxis, while Mobileye’s sharper rise came from stronger results in driver-assistance and self-driving tech.

Intel’s (INTC) stakes in Joby Aviation (JOBY) and Mobileye Global (MBLY) delivered about $150 million in paper gains in the second quarter of 2026, as both stocks climbed without any change in the chipmaker’s share counts.

INTC’s Portfolio

According to Intel’s latest filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company held a steady 15.3 million shares of Joby and 50 million Class A shares of Mobileye as of both March 31 and June 30. The combined value of those positions, however, rose from roughly $471 million as of the end of the first quarter to $621 million as of June-end. Joby’s stake value increased about 8% to $137 million, while Mobileye’s jumped more than 40% to $484 million, reflecting higher share prices as of the end of Q2.

Together the two holdings added around $150 million in unrealized value to Intel’s reported portfolio even as the positions themselves remained unchanged.

What Drove JOBY, MBLY Share Rallies In Q2?

Joby’s stock rose in Q2 on progress toward launching commercial electric air taxis. In spring 2026, it flew its first FAA-conforming aircraft, passed a major safety audit, and held demo flights over San Francisco and New York. Joining a White House pilot program let it plan early commercial operations in several states. The company has five planes already flying and more than a dozen being built, as it plans to launch early commercial-style operations later in 2026.

Mobileye’s sharper rise came from stronger results in driver-assistance and self-driving tech. Second-quarter revenue hit $508 million, the company raised its full-year outlook, and a new Israeli research and development tax break lifted adjusted operating income 46%. It also won a big Stellantis order for its cloud-enhanced systems, began public robotaxi tests with Volkswagen’s all-electric ride-pooling service in Hamburg, and kept integrating its earlier Mentee Robotics acquisition. Those moves pointed to better near-term profits and future robotaxi growth, lifting the stock from its March levels.

How Did Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around INTC stock fell from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ over the past week, while retail chatter stayed at ‘low’ levels.

Meanwhile, sentiment around MBLY remained in ‘bearish’ territory, while sentiment around JOBY fell from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish.’

A Stocktwits user described Mobileye as a “sleeping giant of a stock” with low market awareness and multiple catalysts ahead.

Another user expressed optimism about Joby’s “very interesting concept” of enabling short-distance air transport with its electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing vehicles, which require no runway.

While INTC has gained 178% year-to-date, MBLY has fallen 14% and JOBY 40%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<