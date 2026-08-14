York Space Systems and Innventure reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter revenue, prompting price target cuts from analysts.

Needham lowered its price target on York Space Systems to $18 from $33 but maintained a ‘Buy’ rating after the company reduced its full-year 2026 revenue outlook.

York expects full-year revenue of $375 million to $405 million, down from its previous forecast of $545 million to $595 million.

Northland cut Innventure’s target to $5 from $13 while keeping an ‘Outperform’ rating.

Shares of York Space Systems (YSS) and Innventure (INV) slumped to record lows on Friday as Wall Street analysts slashed price targets on the companies following weakness in their quarterly prints.

At the time of writing, YSS shares traded 4.4% lower, having hit an intraday low of $9.63. INV stock crashed more than 57% to an intraday low of $1.52. INV is also on track to record its biggest ever single-day slump.

Needham Cuts YSS Target After Reduced FY26 Revenue Outlook

Needham lowered its price target on York Space Systems to $18 from $33 but maintained a ‘Buy’ rating after the company sharply reduced its full-year 2026 revenue outlook. The new price target still implies 63% upside potential.

York expects full-year revenue of $375 million to $405 million, down from its previous forecast of $545 million to $595 million. The company said the cut largely reflected lower expected revenue from new contracts, following a shift in government contract methodologies.

Needham said management had previously expected several awards to contribute revenue during the second half.

Second-quarter revenue of $92.5 million missed the $93.9 million consensus estimates, according to Fiscal.ai, while the loss of $0.06 per share was narrower than the expected $0.12 per-share loss.

Wall Street Cautious On Accelsius Business

Roth Capital lowered the price target to $6 from $16 but maintained a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm said Accelsius, Innventure’s liquid-cooling technology business for AI data centers, remains the main near-term growth driver. However, the brokerage is waiting for clearer signs that commercialization is accelerating.

The company suspended its earlier expectations regarding Accelsius’ FY2026 revenue and cash flow targets.

Northland cut the stock’s target to $5 from $13 while keeping an ‘Outperform’ rating. The firm warned that delays in Accelsius’ ramp-up could require additional capital.

Innventure reported revenue of $953,000, well below the $1.97 million consensus. Its $ 0.32-per-share loss was wider than the expected $ 0.19-per-share loss.

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