An earnings report, an analyst upgrade, and a rare earth export ban by top producer China garnered attention.

Valero Energy (VLO), American Resources Corp (AREC), and New Fortress Energy (NFE) drew significant retail chatter among energy firms over the past week, according to Stocktwits data.

New Fortress Energy: 1200% Jump In Message Volume

The liquefied natural gas firm reported first-quarter revenue of $470.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, while analysts expected it to post $614.5 million, according to FinChart data.

The company delayed the release of its earnings report earlier this week due to a delay in closing the $1.06 billion sale of its Jamaica assets to Excelerate Energy.

At the end of the first quarter, it had about $448 million in unrestricted cash, which it would primarily spend on Brazilian power projects.

The company has been grappling with issues related to debt repayments. Due to its high leverage, all three top rating agencies have downgraded its credit rating.

New Fortress stock has slumped 82.7% year to date (YTD).

Valero Energy: 100% Jump In Message Volume

Goldman Sachs upgraded the refiner’s stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ with a price target of $154, up from $127.

The brokerage noted that Valero's earnings per share are expected to grow from around $7.50 this year to over $12.50 in 2027 through share repurchases, limited refining capacity additions, and improving crude differentials from the return of OPEC+ supply, according to TheFly.

Mizuho also raised the price target on Valero to $166 from $158, on improved U.S. refining fundamentals as the inventory outlook remains tight and weakening of oil prices potentially lifting refining margins.

Valero stock has gained 10.1% YTD.

American Resources Corp: 75% Jump In Message Volume

The rare earth magnet concentrate producer’s subsidiary, Electrified Materials Corp, received a permit from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to preprocess and recycle products containing end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and rare earth magnets to produce critical mineral concentrates.

Separately, a U.S.-China trade agreement did not include revoking an export ban of seven rare earth metals to the United States. Rare earth metals are used in everything from the auto industry to defense.

American Resources stock has risen 3.4% YTD.

