Applied Materials posted record third-quarter results and delivered a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter forecast.

Third-quarter revenue surged 25% year-over-year to a record $9.12 billion, with earnings of $3.50 per share.

The chip equipment maker projected fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $10.25 billion and earnings of $4.02 per share, comfortably outpacing average analyst projections.

Despite beating quarterly estimates and raising outlooks, Applied Materials saw its shares drop about 3% after the close, illustrating how steep stock rallies have heightened investor scrutiny of AI-focused semiconductor firms.

Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) reported record third-quarter financial results on Thursday that topped Wall Street estimates, driven by insatiable demand for hardware powering the artificial intelligence boom.

However, despite delivering strong growth across key metrics and issuing upbeat guidance, the company’s stock dropped roughly 3% in extended trading on Thursday.

The lukewarm market reaction highlights an emerging paradox across the technology landscape. As AI-first companies and critical supply chain providers routinely beat analyst projections, their stock prices often stumble as investor expectations rise following massive stock rallies.

AMAT’s management also showed confidence in its revenue streams for the upcoming year. “Based on the increased demand visibility we are receiving from our customers, we expect another strong growth year for Applied Materials in 2027,” said Gary Dickerson, President and CEO.

AMAT’s Q3 Financial Performance And AI Demand

For the fiscal third quarter ended July 26, the Santa Clara-based company posted record revenue of $9.12 billion, a 25% increase from $7.30 billion in the same period last year. The result beat average analyst expectations of $9 billion, while earnings per share came in at a record $3.50, up 41% year-over-year and surpassing consensus forecasts of $3.42 per share.

Growth was anchored by the Semiconductor Systems division, which generated $7.04 billion in revenue, up 26% year over year. Demand was particularly robust in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and dynamic random-access memory (DRAM).

Rising Expectations Weigh On AI Winners

Applied Materials serves as a primary barometer for semiconductor health because chipmakers purchase its manufacturing gear ahead of major production ramps. Key clients like SK Hynix Inc. (SKHY) and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) are rapidly expanding capacity to clear memory chip bottlenecks and meet enterprise AI buildouts.

Yet, after stock rallies that have more than doubled valuations for major chip suppliers this year, investors are demanding blowout numbers rather than standard beats. Applied Materials’ stock decline mirrored a similar post-earnings drop.

For instance, AMAT has already surged 108% so far this year, and if gains last, it is on track to record its best year since 1999.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

AMAT stock has jumped 105% year-to-date.

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