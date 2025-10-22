According to a Reuters report, this is not the only option on the table, and it would make good on President Donald Trump's recent threat to block "critical software" exports to China.

The report also noted that the move may not go forward.

The move by the U.S. is in response to Beijing’s recent rare earth export limitations.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering a proposal to restrict a wide range of software-enabled exports to China, including items such as laptops and jet engines, in response to Beijing’s recent rare earth export restrictions.

According to a Reuters report, citing a U.S. official and sources briefed by authorities, this is not the only option on the table, and it would make good on President Donald Trump's recent threat to block "critical software" exports to China by imposing restrictions on global shipments of products that either incorporate U.S. software or were manufactured using it.

The report noted that the details of this proposal by Trump are being reported for the first time, while also indicating that the government may not move forward with it.

According to Reuters, the Trump administration's move to bar exports to China marks a significant escalation in its standoff with China, despite calls from within the U.S. government for a gentler approach.

