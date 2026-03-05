According to a report from Bloomberg, Judge Richard Eaton questioned the administration about continuing to charge emergency tariffs on importers’ customs paperwork even after the Supreme Court struck down tariffs.

A U.S. federal trade court judge has reportedly ordered the Trump administration to stop calculating tariffs on importers’ customs paperwork.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Judge Richard Eaton from the federal trade court in New York has ordered the move to simplify refunds.

The judge has also questioned the administration about the Customs and Border Protection continuing to charge U.S. President Donald Trump’s emergency tariffs on importers’ customs paperwork even after the Supreme Court struck down tariffs.

