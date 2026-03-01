CFO Dave Zinsner said at a conference in San Francisco that following a 20%+ growth in units in 2025, the server market is going to continue to rise “meaningfully this year.”

Shares of Intel Corp. surged more than 6% on Wednesday after the company’s CFO Dave Zinsner said at a conference that there has been strong demand for its server processors.

Zinsner said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom conference in San Francisco that following a 20%+ growth in units in 2025, the server market is going to continue to rise “meaningfully this year.”

While Intel (INTC) is facing challenges due to internal supply shortages at its factories, much like the rest of the semiconductor industry, many of the company’s manufacturing units are working at more than 100% capacity, Zinsner said.

The CFO also said that while Intel’s ability to meet growing customer orders is limited at the moment and that the supply shortfall will likely persist through the end of the year, it will continually ease.

New Possibilities

Zinsner also said at the conference that CEO Lip-Bu Tan is considering potentially offering Intel’s 18A manufacturing technology, featuring gate-all-around (GAA) transistors for higher performance, to ​external clients after restricting it largely to internal use since its launch in 2025.

"While Lip-Bu was ... thinking that we probably should focus on 14A as a foundry node and make 18A ​really just an internal node, now that we've got seen some ​real progress there, I think he's now starting to recognize that this is ‌actually ⁠a good node to offer to external customers as well," Zinsner said.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around INTC shares jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

One bullish user said they expect the shares to surge to over $50. Shares of INTC were trading around $45.85 at the time of writing.

INTC stock has rallied more than 114% in the past year.

