Nvidia Corp.’s CEO Jensen Huang said the semiconductor company’s recent $30 billion investment in artificial intelligence startup OpenAI was potentially the last investment before it went public.

Huang said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday that the potential to invest an additional $100 billion in the startup, as discussed in a deal in September, was probably not slated for before the initial public offering.

“The reason for that is because they're gonna go public. I'm fairly sure that if we provide the capacity they need, which the compute capacity they need, which we're ramping up hard to go to, the revenues will more than follow,” Huang said.

The CEO also added that Nvidia’s (NVDA) $10 billion investment in rival Anthropic would also potentially be its last round.

