Shares of Immunitybio Inc (IBRX) traded 8% lower on Wednesday afternoon despite a price target from Piper Sandler that failed to offset concerns around the company’s upcoming launch of its immunotherapy Anktiva in the Middle East.

Piper Sandler raised the firm's price target on ImmunityBio to $12 from $7 and kept an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares. The new price target represents a potential 20% upside to the stock’s closing price on Tuesday.

Sandler notes U.S. ANKTIVA net revenues grew about 700% to $113 million in 2025, and the firm now projects $195 million in 2026.

Upcoming Middle East Launch

Immunitybio said on Tuesday during a call with analysts that it is now preparing shipments of its Anktiva to Saudi Arabia amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region following the recent U.S.-Israel military action on Iran.

The company said it will work closely with local authorities to manage imports as it prepares to launch the therapy in the country despite “current escalating circumstances” in the Middle East.

“We recognize the ongoing global challenges, and especially those affecting the Middle East today, but cancer never pauses, and neither does ImmunityBio. We are actively preparing to launch Anktiva in Saudi Arabia for both lung and bladder cancers with product shipments ready to commence,” the firm said on Tuesday.

The drug was approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) in Jan. 2026 in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) for patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) carcinoma in situ (CIS), with or without papillary disease, and in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IBRX stock fell from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

IBRX stock has more than tripled over the past 12 months.

