Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem said in an interview with Reuters that further interest rate increases may be needed to bring inflation back to the central bank's target.

Musalem cautioned that without additional policy tightening, inflation is more likely to remain well above the Fed's 2% target in 18 months.

Describing the benchmark interest rate range of 3.75% to 4% as "on the accommodative side," Musalem suggested current policy may still be fueling economic activity.

Musalem noted that raising borrowing costs sooner and in gradual steps would cause less economic disruption than delaying action and implementing sharper rate hikes later.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem warned that the central bank may need to raise interest rates further to fully rein in price pressures, suggesting that monetary policy may still be providing stimulus to the economy despite a recent rate hike.

Speaking in an interview with Reuters, Musalem highlighted ongoing economic risks driven by persistent consumer demand and recurring supply-chain challenges.

"Both persistent demand and recurring supply forces are continuing to contribute to keeping inflation risks elevated, and I judge that without further policy restraint on inflation it is more likely to be substantially above our 2% target in 18 months than at target," Musalem told Reuters.

Musalem, who does not hold a vote on monetary policy decisions this year, expressed a preference for proactive measures, telling Reuters that moving rates up earlier and through small, incremental adjustments would be "less disruptive" than resorting to aggressive tightening down the road. He further noted that the Fed's current benchmark target range of 3.75% to 4% remains "on the accommodative side," implying that borrowing costs are not yet sufficiently restrictive to cool growth and lower inflation.

Recent Rate Hike, Inflation, and Jobs Overview

Musalem's remarks follow a unanimous decision by Fed officials to raise the benchmark interest rate by a quarter-percentage point to a range of 3.75% to 4%.

The move marked the central bank's first rate increase in over three years. Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said the adjustment was designed to remove a "dose of accommodation" and help guide inflation back toward the 2% goal, with Fed policymakers signaling the potential for one more rate hike before the end of the year.

The Fed's policy shift comes amid persistent inflation and a resilient labor market. Consumer prices picked up in August, rising 0.4% from the previous month, bringing the headline annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate to 3.4%.

The U.S. labor market expanded by 162,000 jobs in August, comfortably beating expectations, while the national unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%.

With job creation maintaining a solid pace and inflation remaining stubborn, central bank officials continue to weigh whether further policy tightening will be needed in the coming months.

U.S. equities gained on Monday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 1.5%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) rose 0.8%, and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) climbed 2.8%. Retail sentiment around SPY on Stocktwits improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

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