Jefferies lowered its Boeing price target and 2026 free cash flow forecast, with the firm expecting a longer path toward stable commercial aircraft production.

Jefferies lowered its BA price target to $265 from $295 while retaining a ‘Buy’ rating ahead of the company's Q3 report.

The firm expects Boeing to post a third-quarter loss of $0.55 per share, below the consensus loss of $0.11 per share.

Last week, BofA said the recent selloff looked “a bit dramatic” and pointed to a potential SPEEA strike as a near-term risk.

Boeing (BA) shares were in focus Monday after Jefferies lowered its price target ahead of the planemaker’s third-quarter report.

According to TheFly, Jefferies expects Boeing to need a few additional months to stabilize commercial airplane production rates.

BA shares were trading 1.34% higher at the time of writing on Monday.

Jefferies Cuts Estimates Ahead Of Q3

According to TheFly, Jefferies lowered its price target on Boeing to $265 from $295 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

The firm expects a Q3 loss of $0.55 per share, below the consensus of a $0.11 per share loss, citing wider losses in the Commercial Airplanes segment. Jefferies also reduced its 2026 free cash flow estimate to $2.2 billion from $2.9 billion, citing recent conference commentary.

BofA Calls Recent BA Pullback ‘A Bit Dramatic’

On Friday, BofA analyst Ronald Epstein noted that Boeing shares swung intraday to the downside after CEO Kelly Ortberg discussed challenges facing the planemaker at an investor conference.

According to The Fly, BofA viewed the market reaction as “a bit dramatic,” noting that it did not expect Boeing’s turnaround to follow a linear path and that setbacks should be expected along the way.

BofA reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating and $270 price target. The firm identified a potential SPEEA strike as the key near-term risk, with the current contract expiring on Oct. 6.

Retail Take On BA

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for BA was “extremely bullish” over the past 24 hours, while message volume was extremely high during the same period.

BA shares have dropped 7% year to date.

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