Meta’s newly launched AI assistant, Muse, has soared to the top of mobile app charts, even as e-commerce giant Amazon blocks the bot.

Meta's personalized AI agent Muse topped the U.S. Apple App Store and Google Play charts, amassing over 902,000 downloads in its first six days.

Amazon began blocking Muse on Sunday night after Meta refused a request to remove the bot.

META stock soared to its best day since August last year.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) new personal artificial intelligence assistant, Muse, has taken top billing on mobile app store charts and sent company shares soaring to their best performance in over a year, even as retail giant Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has moved to block the tool from its site.

The debut highlights both consumer appetite for autonomous digital assistants and growing friction among tech giants over the future of online shopping and data access.

Rapid Consumer Adoption

Launched on Sept. 8, Muse reached the No. 1 spot on free app store rankings across both Apple’s iOS App Store and Google Play in the U.S. as of Monday. The application registered more than 902,000 downloads in its first six days, outpacing the initial launch numbers of its predecessor, the Meta AI app.

Unlike earlier AI models focused primarily on image creation and text generation, Muse lets users build customized agents that can handle complex, multi-step tasks across the web.

The tool can reference a user's personal context across Meta platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Instagram and integrate with third-party services like Gmail, Google Calendar, and OpenTable to complete tasks or book appointments on a user’s behalf. Users can access the service via a standalone app or within WhatsApp.

While basic access is free, Meta is monetizing the tool with subscription tiers priced at $20 and $100 per month for higher usage limits, alongside newly introduced API pricing for enterprise developers.

Wall Street Rally and Tech Gains

The strong early response has provided investors with a tangible sign of returns on Meta’s massive capital expenditures. Facing scrutiny over projected AI and data center spending of $130 billion to $145 billion this year, Meta's stock jumped more than 11% on Monday, putting it on pace for its best monthly gain in 13 years.

Analysts at Evercore ISI noted that Muse represents a "very tangible sign of successful product innovation" that could unlock substantial long-term revenue across subscriptions, advertising, and transaction revenue-sharing.

The rally extended to key hardware suppliers supporting Meta’s infrastructure. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) surged as much as 10%, briefly pushing its market valuation above $1 trillion, while Intel Corp. (INTC) and Arm Holdings Plc (ARM) gained 15% and 16%, respectively.

Resistance from Amazon

Despite consumer enthusiasm, Meta's AI agent faces resistance from major web platforms. Over the weekend, Amazon began blocking Muse from accessing its online store, displaying pop-up notifications to users stating that the bot violates Amazon’s terms of service.

Amazon stated that Meta declined a formal request to remove the site from Muse's automated capabilities. The retailer prohibits third-party automated tools from browsing and purchasing items from its catalog.

"We think it's fairly straightforward that third-party applications that offer to make purchases on behalf of customers from other businesses should operate openly and respect service provider decisions about whether or not to participate," Amazon spokesperson Lara Hendrickson said in an emailed statement.

META Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

META stock has gained 13.1% year-to-date.

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