Moderna will showcase detailed melanoma results for Intismeran at ESMO, alongside data and trial updates exploring the personalized therapy in pancreatic and lung cancers.

Detailed INTerpath-001 Phase 3 data will be presented at the Presidential Symposium on Oct. 24, 2026.

Last month, Intismeran plus Keytruda previously showed significant improvements in recurrence-free and distant metastasis-free survival versus Keytruda alone.

Moderna is studying the therapy across several cancers, including lung, kidney and bladder cancer.

Moderna (MRNA) said on Monday that detailed Phase 3 results for its personalized cancer therapy will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, offering the first detailed look at data from the pivotal melanoma trial that delivered a landmark Phase 3 win last month.

Intismeran, jointly developed with Merck (MRK), will be featured in a Presidential Symposium on October 24 after the results were accepted as a late-breaking presentation.

At the time of writing, MRNA shares were trading 10% higher.

Why ESMO Matters

The European Society for Medical Oncology Congress, which will be held from October 23 to October 27 in Madrid, is one of the world’s largest and most important cancer conferences. It brings together cancer specialists, researchers, and drugmakers to present major clinical studies.

Presidential Symposium sessions are reserved for significant oncology research and feature first-time disclosures of major phase III trials and breakthrough therapies.

Landmark Phase 3 Win

The presentation will provide detailed results from the 1,137-patient INTerpath-001 trial, which tested Intismeran plus Merck’s blockbuster Keytruda against Keytruda alone in patients with high-risk melanoma whose tumors had been surgically removed.

Moderna and Merck announced last month that the combination significantly improved both recurrence-free survival and distant metastasis-free survival. MRNA shares closed 177% higher, clocking their biggest ever single-day gains.

Intismeran is customized using mutations found in each patient’s tumor to help the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells. Moderna is also studying the therapy across several other cancers, including lung, kidney and bladder cancer.

Retail Says MRNA Therapy Could Be ‘Bigger Than Radiation And Chemo’

Despite the gains, retail sentiment surrounding MRNA on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

One user said the stock’s “breakout is getting hard to ignore,” highlighting $174-$177 as the key zone. It is currently trading just above $167. The stock hit $176.66 last month, exceeding its three-year high.

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Another user said, Moderna’s customized cancer therapy “could be bigger than Ozempic, bigger than radiation and chemo for cancer!”

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MRNA has seen strong buying interest so far this year, surging nearly 450%. State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) has gained around 30% during the same period.

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