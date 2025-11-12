Under the terms of the contract, US Antimony will provide antimony trioxide that meets strict technical standards, following successful testing earlier this year.

The initial five-year agreement, valued at up to $106.7 million, includes an option for a five-year extension.

The company will supply antimony trioxide, a critical component used in flame-retardant materials.

US Antimony will report third-quarter earnings on November 12.

United States Antimony Corp. (UAMY) announced on Tuesday that it has secured a long-term supply agreement with a major U.S. industrial fabric manufacturer for antimony trioxide, a critical component used in flame-retardant materials.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The agreement aims to boost domestic supply chains and ensure secure access to a key raw material essential for industrial fabrics.

Agreement Terms

Under the terms of the contract, US Antimony will provide antimony trioxide that meets strict technical standards, following successful testing earlier this year.

The initial five-year agreement, valued at up to $106.7 million, includes an option for a five-year extension. US Antimony stock traded over 5% higher on Tuesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

UAMY’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 147% increase in user message count over 24 hours on Stocktwits, as of Tuesday morning.

Domestic Supply Chain Strengthening

The deal reflects a shift among manufacturers toward securing local sources of critical materials. By purchasing from a U.S.-based supplier, the customer minimizes risks linked to foreign imports, such as shipping delays, volatile international prices, and geopolitical instability.

The move aligns with broader national efforts to restore essential mineral production and enhance supply chain resilience within the U.S. China controls more than 90% of the world’s processed rare earth materials, which are essential for products such as semiconductors and missile defense systems.

In late October, the U.S. and China agreed to relax restrictions on rare-earth exports for at least one year.

US Antimony is scheduled to report its third-quarter (Q3) earnings on Wednesday, after market close. Analysts anticipate the company to post a revenue of $12.96 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02, according to Fiscal AI data.

UAMY stock has gained over 357% in 2025 and over 1,089% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<